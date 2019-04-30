Warriors not bothered by Rockets’ flopping ways

OAKLAND — Steve Kerr took a flop.

He had a clear path to his chair during his Monday afternoon press conference. Local reporters moved out of his way and gave him plenty of space to sit down. But, once seated, Kerr reached out to the nearest reporter, grabbed her arm and started convulsing.

“Jeez, nice foul,” Kerr said.

This was Kerr’s sarcastic impression of Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden, a known serial flopper. And it was Kerr’s response to the Rockets’ public complaint that the referees called the action unfairly during the Warriors’ Game 1 win, and should call the series differently in the future. Fouls are now the central topic in the series.

“People lobby the league all the time,” Kerr said. “This was a very public way of doing it (by the Rockets). It’s rarely done this publicly. The refs are going to do their job. Did they miss some calls for Houston? Absolutely. They missed some for us, too.”

Kerr was referring to Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni, who was livid at the officiating during and after Game 1 on Sunday. In his postgame press conference, he kept wiping his wet, red face with his hand to calm himself down, and said the refs told him they missed four fouls against Harden while he attempted 3-point shots.

“That’s 12 foul shots,” D’Antoni claimed. “We could have easily gone to the line another 20 times during the game.”

After D’Antoni spoke, Harden came to the interview room and complained about the referees, too.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” Harden pleaded to the media, who don’t assess fouls. “Call the game how it’s supposed to be called and we’ll live with the results, plain and simple.”

When Harden finished speaking, he lowered his head, closed his eyes, covered his face with his hand and pouted for several minutes while Chris Paul answered the rest of the questions for him. Harden was a man with a grievance.

Harden mostly was upset about his final shot — a 3-pointer he missed with 10 seconds left that would have tied the game at 103. When he took the shot, he jumped forward three feet and landed on Draymond Green. Harden created the contact, and still thought he deserved the call.

On Monday, Kerr talked about Harden and the Rockets as if they’re a bunch of rookies who never have experienced the playoffs.

“It’s disappointing,” Kerr said. “The focus should be on two teams playing extremely hard. We just watched the tape upstairs — you don’t think there were 10 calls that we thought we got fouled? This is how it goes. It’s the nature of the game.

“Every coach in the league will tell you — you watch the tape afterward and you think, ‘Man, we got screwed.’ But, the reality is, you get some, you lose some, the refs do the best job they can and then you move on to the next game.”

According to league officials, the refs did a good job at the end of Game 1. The NBA’s official report on the final two minutes of the game said Green did not foul Harden on his final 3-point attempt. The refs made the right call.