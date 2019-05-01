Credo baseball keeps rolling with win over Technology

ROHNERT PARK – Credo’s baserunning ran them out of a couple of rallies but also jump-started them when they need it Tuesday as the host Gryphons defeated Technology 8-1 in a North Central League II baseball game at Golis Park.

Credo senior Claude Pepe pitched a complete game, allowing just three Tech hits while striking out five and walking two. Pepe will play baseball at the D3 University of La Verne next year.

The win keeps Credo, now 9-2, in the NCL II title hunt, although St. Vincent is 11-0. Each has three games remaining. Sonoma Academy is hot on Credo’s tail at 8-2.

The Gryphons jumped out to a 3-0 lead with runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Gabriel Wong knocked in the game’s first run with a two-out single past the outstretched glove of Tech shortstop Cayden Thompson, scoring the speedy Teo Von-Elgg from second. Pepe scored on a Gabriel Neibrief fielder’s choice in the fourth, and Von-Elgg scored from second again on another Wong single in the fifth.

A couple of failed steal attempts, an infield put-out and an out at the plate hurt the Gryphons on the basepaths.

“We never make excuses, but I do think some of that is because we had so little time to work on baserunning because of the rain,” Credo coach John Aliotti said.

Credo, whose campus is at the old Hewlett-Packard campus in Rohnert Park, has no gym, so when it rains, they have makeshift practices on asphalt.

Von-Elgg, the third baseman and leadoff hitter, scored three times, including from first on a looping liner to right field that got past a diving Devyn Still.

“Coach told me to hold up, but I knew I could make it,” he said.

Tech squeezed one run across in the sixth after Kayli Worden — one of three female players on the Titans – drew a leadoff walk from Pepe. A single, infield error and a sacrifice fly by Sam Morrow got Tech on the scoreboard.

But Credo answered with five runs in the bottom of the sixth on five hits and a Tech error. Cole Gregory, Pepe, Jack Sheehan, Neibrief, Moose Stopeck and Von-Elgg all put the ball in play in the rally.

“Putting those hits together really put our stamp on the game,” Aliotti said.

Pepe said he felt calm and in control on the mound until the last inning, when he allowed his second walk, to Annie Brassfield, who advanced to second on a wild pitch with two outs.

“I tried not to let anything get in my mind,” he said. “When something like that happens, I try to stay consistent and just take a breath.”

