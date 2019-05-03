Benefield: Track and field athletes ready for league showdown

New league alignment, new meet format, new rules — there are a bunch of changes afoot for the North Bay League track and field finals Friday. But all the good — fast and far — stuff, thankfully, stays the same.

The new meet, hosted by Montgomery High, will feature all 12 schools from both the NBL-Oak and NBL-Redwood divisions, with athletes vying for the top six automatic qualifier spots or six additional at-large spots to earn entry into the North Coast Section-Redwood Division meet on May 11 at Maria Carrillo High.

Some 46 miles away at American Canyon High School, the schools in the new Vine Valley Athletic League — Casa Grande, Petaluma, Sonoma Valley, Justin-Siena, American Canyon, Vintage and Napa — will run their first league championship Friday as well.

As the weeks in May go on, the number of athletes advancing from the NBL and VVAL gets smaller. Next weekend at the NCS-Redwood Empire meet, schools from the Marin County Athletic League and Humboldt-Del Norte will join athletes from the NBL and VVAL to compete for spots at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions on May 17-18 at Diablo Valley College. From there the thinning continues — only the top three earn a spot at the CIF state track and field meet at Buchanan High in Clovis on May 24 and 25.

The process all began with Wednesday’s preliminary meets. But at the finals Friday, there will be something new. NBL coaches like their depth across the board, so they decided to go with two heats in the shorter races in order to give more athletes a chance to post a fast final time to advance to next week’s Redwood meet.

And as deep as the NBL appears in a number of events, athletes from those 12 schools may grab a fair share of the six-per-event at-large spots.

“If we are going to grab as many at-large spots as possible, we need to have two heats,” said Santa Rosa High co-coach Carrie Joseph.

Those spots will be secured or lost at the big meet at Montgomery High on Friday.

Looking at results from Wednesday, a number of events stand out.

The shorter sprints on the boys side is more wide open in recent years because two of Maria Carrillo’s sprint stars are nursing injuries. Severin Ramirez and Tyler Van Arden, both seniors, are limiting their race menu to the 400 meters and the 4x400 meter relay, an event Pumas coach Greg Fogg thinks can earn the team a trip to the state meet later this month.

All that makes the boys’ 400 meters a race to watch.

“That’s going to be a really good race,” Fogg said.

Leading the charge into that one is Cardinal Newman junior Justin Patterson, who clocked a prelim-best 50.63. For context, the best time coming out of the VVAL prelims was the 51.21 put up by Casa Grande senior Jalydon Love.

Patterson is again looking like the guy to beat in the 200 meters, after he sprinted to a 23.02 ahead of Jay Luis, a senior from Rancho Cotate, and Max Sandwina, a junior from Windsor. But a league over, freshman sensation Croix Stewart of American Canyon finished his VVAL prelim in 22.53. Casa senior Matthew Mason came in second in 22.99 and Love crossed in 23.24.