Warriors' playoff series shifts to Houston with Rockets on the ropes

It would have been Green’s fourth of the playoffs, leaving him just three away from a one-game suspension, but the Warriors were confident Tuesday night that the NBA would reconsider official Ed Malloy’s decision.

Green and Houston center Nene got tangled up after a free-throw attempt in the second half. They exchanged seemingly minor words but were assessed matching technical fouls.

Draymond Green has three more technical fouls to spend this postseason, now that his technical from Tuesday night’s Game 2 win over the Rockets was rescinded.

OAKLAND — The Greatest Second Round in NBA Playoff History, as one know-it-all scribe had the temerity to describe it last week, did not get off to the greatest start.

Yet things thankfully picked up on Tuesday night, when two of the game’s biggest stars — Stephen Curry and James Harden — injected some much-needed nobility into proceedings by playing through injuries in the Warriors’ 115-109 Game 2 triumph over the Houston Rockets.

In the process, Curry and especially the under-fire Harden helped nudge the league’s marquee series away from a suffocating, dispiriting debate about how the game is officiated when the Warriors and the Rockets meet.

Curry shrugged off a nasty-looking dislocated middle finger on his nonshooting hand sustained in the opening quarter and finished with 20 points despite his 3-for-13 struggles from 3-point range. Harden, meanwhile, was left with a scary laceration on his left eyelid and two bloodshot eyes after taking an inadvertent rake to the face from Draymond Green; he spent the rest of the evening squinting and wincing when he wasn’t amassing a team-high 29 points through blurry vision.

“I didn’t even notice the officiating,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I don’t think anybody did. I think that’s the best compliment you can give them. They did a great job.

“This game,” Kerr added, “was just about basketball.”

The new and more serious issue in this second-round showdown between the Warriors, the two-time defending champions, and the Houston team that took Golden State to seven games in last season’s Western Conference final is that the Rockets, trailing by 2-0, are already running out of time to make this a series.

The Warriors’ so-called Hamptons Five lineup became the first starting unit in Kerr’s five seasons in charge to have every member score at least 15 points in a playoff game.

Andre Iguodala and Green are wreaking so much havoc as complements to the perimeter trio of Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson that Houston has to make sure it wins Game 3 and Game 4 at home — against a team that has won a road game in 20 consecutive playoff series — before it can even dream about how to win four of the next five games overall.

“They’re a really good team, man,” Austin Rivers said in a somber Houston locker room after the Rockets whittled Golden State’s 15-point lead to 3 but never got closer.

Rivers (14 points) came back from a stomach virus that sidelined him for Sunday’s contentious Game 1 and helped keep Houston in the game while Harden was receiving treatment for his eye injury. Harden, the league’s reigning MVP, then did everything he could possibly do to hush the noise surrounding his 9-for-28 shooting in Game 1 — as well as what Green termed an “embarrassing” 24-hour news cycle filled with inflammatory quotes, articles and leaks detailing more than a year of mounting frustration within the Rockets’ organization about what they perceive as favorable treatment from the league’s referees toward Golden State.

Harden eventually overcame the eye issues and the presence of his least-favorite referee, Scott Foster, to ring up 13 points in the fourth quarter after entering the final period with five turnovers and a 4-for-12 shooting line. It simply wasn’t enough, though, to offset the Rockets’ 18 turnovers and Golden State’s 18 offensive rebounds.