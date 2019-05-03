Barber: Warriors are erasing Rockets' Clint Capela

OAKLAND — Game 2 of the Warriors-Rockets series began with Houston’s Clint Capela winning the opening jump and tipping the ball to teammate P.J. Tucker. But the next bit of activity in that game had Kevin Durant helping in front of the basket and forcing Capela to travel.

The contest was exactly 14 seconds old, and the Warriors had established an important theme.

The Warriors knew coming into this tussle that James Harden would provide a barrel of buckets (no matter how many working eyes he possessed), and that Chris Paul and Eric Gordon would be capable secondary scorers. Indeed, all of those things came to pass in the first two games at Oracle Arena.

The wild card was Rockets center Clint Capela. He is an athletic, energetic young center, and before the series began he appeared to be a difficult matchup for the Warriors. He was too tall for Kevon Looney, too quick for Andrew Bogut and too good for Jordan Bell. Capela had played well against the Warriors in the regular season, averaging 15 points and 14.8 rebounds while logging a plus/minus of +17 in four games.

Sure enough, the Swiss player has been a key to the series. But it is his invisibility, rather than his ability, that has made the difference as the Warriors have grabbed a 2-0 lead with the action heading to Houston.

Capela has struggled on the defensive end as the Warriors have successfully pulled him away from the basket and forced him into guarding smaller playmakers like Stephen Curry. More importantly, the defending champions have all but taken away the lob plays that made Capela so dangerous on offense.

Those plays are an exercise in precision, but the concept is simple: Harden or Paul drives past his man and makes a beeline to the basket. The big man shadowing Capela under the net is forced to choose between sticking with the center and stopping the ball. If that defender chooses Option A, Harden/Paul drops a high-percentage floater to the rim; if he chooses Option B, the ball handler feeds Capela with a lob for an easy slam.

Every NBA team has this arrow in its quiver. The controlled artistry of Harden and Paul, combined with Capela’s athleticism, make the Rockets’ version deadly.

Or did. In the first two games of these Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors have snuffed out the lob with remarkable efficiency, changing the entire dynamic of Houston’s offensive sets.

That was especially true in Game 1, when the Rockets didn’t score on a lob to Capela until more than halfway through the third quarter. They got a little something going in Game 2 on Tuesday, but not enough to make an impact. And the effort they put into getting Capela involved hampered their offensive attack.

“They’re good at that. Like, they’re great at that,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said after practice Thursday. “So it’s not something you’re gonna take away the entire game, it’s not something you’re gonna be flawless at the entire series. But if you can kind of keep those to a minimum, you give yourself a better shot at beating them guys, because it’s an important option of their offense that you could possibly limit.”