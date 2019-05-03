Barber: Warriors are erasing Rockets' Clint Capela

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2019

Western Conference semifinals

Warriors lead series 2-0

April 28: Warriors 104, Houston 100

Tuesday: Warriors 115, Houston 109

Saturday: Warriors at Houston, 5:30 p.m.

Monday: Warriors at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

x-May 8: Houston at Warriors, 7:30 p.m.

x-May 10: Warriors at Houston, TBD

x-May 12: Houston at Warriors, TBD

x - if necessary

OAKLAND — Game 2 of the Warriors-Rockets series began with Houston’s Clint Capela winning the opening jump and tipping the ball to teammate P.J. Tucker. But the next bit of activity in that game had Kevin Durant helping in front of the basket and forcing Capela to travel.

The contest was exactly 14 seconds old, and the Warriors had established an important theme.

The Warriors knew coming into this tussle that James Harden would provide a barrel of buckets (no matter how many working eyes he possessed), and that Chris Paul and Eric Gordon would be capable secondary scorers. Indeed, all of those things came to pass in the first two games at Oracle Arena.

The wild card was Rockets center Clint Capela. He is an athletic, energetic young center, and before the series began he appeared to be a difficult matchup for the Warriors. He was too tall for Kevon Looney, too quick for Andrew Bogut and too good for Jordan Bell. Capela had played well against the Warriors in the regular season, averaging 15 points and 14.8 rebounds while logging a plus/minus of +17 in four games.

Sure enough, the Swiss player has been a key to the series. But it is his invisibility, rather than his ability, that has made the difference as the Warriors have grabbed a 2-0 lead with the action heading to Houston.

Capela has struggled on the defensive end as the Warriors have successfully pulled him away from the basket and forced him into guarding smaller playmakers like Stephen Curry. More importantly, the defending champions have all but taken away the lob plays that made Capela so dangerous on offense.

Those plays are an exercise in precision, but the concept is simple: Harden or Paul drives past his man and makes a beeline to the basket. The big man shadowing Capela under the net is forced to choose between sticking with the center and stopping the ball. If that defender chooses Option A, Harden/Paul drops a high-percentage floater to the rim; if he chooses Option B, the ball handler feeds Capela with a lob for an easy slam.

Every NBA team has this arrow in its quiver. The controlled artistry of Harden and Paul, combined with Capela’s athleticism, make the Rockets’ version deadly.

Or did. In the first two games of these Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors have snuffed out the lob with remarkable efficiency, changing the entire dynamic of Houston’s offensive sets.

That was especially true in Game 1, when the Rockets didn’t score on a lob to Capela until more than halfway through the third quarter. They got a little something going in Game 2 on Tuesday, but not enough to make an impact. And the effort they put into getting Capela involved hampered their offensive attack.

“They’re good at that. Like, they’re great at that,” Warriors forward Draymond Green said after practice Thursday. “So it’s not something you’re gonna take away the entire game, it’s not something you’re gonna be flawless at the entire series. But if you can kind of keep those to a minimum, you give yourself a better shot at beating them guys, because it’s an important option of their offense that you could possibly limit.”

Here are some numbers from the first two games. In the nearly 60 minutes that Capela has been on the court, the Rockets have posted a net rating (which measures a team’s point differential per 100 possessions) of -31.3. In their 36-plus minutes with Capela on the bench, they have a net rating of +29.5. As SB Nation pointed out Thursday, the contrast has been especially acute when Capela and Green have shared the court. In those situations, the Warriors have outscored Houston by 43 points in 47 minutes. With Capela playing and Green sitting, the Rockets have outscored Golden State by seven points in 13 minutes.

Kerr noted Durant’s contributions to reining in Capela. Looney and Jonas Jerebko have gotten involved, too. But the key to the shutdown is Green, whom Kerr called “a wizard defensively.”

Green is demonic in most aspects of basketball defense, but he is uniquely suited to this task.

As Kerr said Thursday: “Against that lob, it requires somebody who has the size and strength to be in the paint, battling a seven-footer, the quickness to deal with a guard coming downhill at you and the brain to try to decipher what’s gonna happen. And Draymond is the best I’ve ever seen at navigating that sort of play.”

What drives the Rockets’ lob is the quick decision-making of Harden or Paul once the post defender commits. But Green doesn’t commit. He has perfected the in-between position, hovering close enough to both Capela and the ball that no one winds up with an easy shot. On occasion, he has baited the Rockets into the option he was looking for.

I asked Green how much he relies on anticipating what the Rockets will do, and how much of his lob defense is purely a reaction to the opponent.

“I am an anticipator,” he said. “So I’m always anticipating on the defensive end. Saying that, basketball is a game where every decision you make is a split-second decision. You can go into something thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna play out like this, and here’s what I’m doing.’ And then of course you look like a robot.”

Green makes mistakes on defense, no doubt. But he never looks like a robot.

Kerr set the tone for this series when he started the so-called “Hamptons Five” in Games 1 and 2. It’s a smaller, more agile quintet that inserts Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup and calls upon Green to play center. At 6-foot-7, he should be too small for the role. He compensates with long arms, instant diagnosis and an underdog’s tenacity.

Now it is up to Mike D’Antoni, the Houston coach, to offer a response. Some commentators, including former Rockets All-Star and current ESPN analyst Tracy McGrady, are arguing that D’Antoni needs to take Capela out of the starting lineup — not only to cut down on his minutes, but to get him away from Green. To give him a vacation from the Hamptons.

That people are even discussing this option shows how ineffective Capela has been against the Warriors.

After the Rockets eliminated the Jazz in five games in the first round of the playoffs, someone asked Capela about the Warriors, and he replied, “That’s what I want, I want to face them.”

It was a noble sentiment. As it turns out, though, it should have been the last thing the young center wished for.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

