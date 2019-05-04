Who won the North Bay League track and field finals?

The Maria Carrillo boys and Santa Rosa girls won the North Bay League track and field finals on Friday at Montgomery High School, with the Puma girls and Panther boys finishing second.

The top six finishers in each event earned automatic bids to the North Coast Section Redwood Division meet on Saturday, May 11 at Maria Carrillo. At-large spots will also be awarded in some events.

The top six finishers in each event on Friday were:

Boys

100 meters: 1, Max Sandwina, Windsor, 11.30; 2, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 11.37; 3, Noah Holzmann, Rancho Cotate, 11.40; 4, Minh Nguyen, Piner, 11.49; 5, Cody Wood, Maria Carrillo, 11.50; 6, Jack Kooba, Healdsburg, 11.51.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Rancho Cotate, 44.24; 2, El Molino, 44.93; 3, Santa Rosa, 44.94; 4, Montgomery, 45.94; 5, Maria Carrillo, 46.70; 6, Elsie Allen, 47.98.

200 meters: 1, Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman, 22.52; 2, Jasper Cauckwell, Ukiah, 23.08; 3, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 23.10; 4, Max Sandwina, Windsor, 23.43; 5, Dominic Betti, Rancho Cotate, 23.56; 6, Cody Wood, Maria Carrillo, 23.62.

400 meters: 1, Severin Ramirez, Maria Carrillo, 49.65; 2, Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman, 50.09; 3, Tyler Van Arden, Maria Carrillo, 51.50; 4, Vince Corday, Windsor, 52.05; 5, Garrett Hurd, Montgomery, 52.95; 6, Jonathan Stringer-Stein, Santa Rosa, 53.11.

4x400-meter relay: 1, Healdsburg, 3:30.67; 2, Maria Carrillo, 3:32.45; 3, Montgomery, 3:36.99; 4, Cardinal Newman, 3:39.58; 5, Piner, 3:40.39; 6, El Molino, 3:46.36.

800 meters: 1, Dante Godinez, Healdsburg, 1:59.01; 2, Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, 2:00.99; 3, Conor Schott, Santa Rosa, 2:01.40; 4, William McCloud, Maria Carrillo, 2:01.63; 5, Pierce Kaputska, Maria Carrillo, 2:02.67; 6, Austin Luong, Piner, 2:02.84.

1,600 meters: 1, Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, 4:22.91; 2, Dante Godinez, Healdsburg, 4:23.01; 3, Lucas Chung, Windsor, 4:23.30; 4, Pierce Kapustka, Maria Carrillo, 4:23.76; 5, Rory Smail, Maria Carrillo, 4:24.21; 6, Andrew Engel, Santa Rosa, 4:27.33.

3,200 meters: 1, Lucas Chung, Windsor, 9:32.63; 2, Rory Smail, Maria Carrillo, 9:33.75; 3, Andrew Engel, Santa Rosa, 9:49.05; 4, Harrison Frankl, Maria Carrillo, 9:50.71; 5, Jacob Donahue, Maria Carrillo, 9:54.37; 6, Owen Pugh, Maria Carrillo, 9:54.98.

110-meter hurdles: 1, Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, 15.15; 2, Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, 15.17; 3, Ralph Manalac, Windsor, 15.69; 4, Kevin Ainlay, Piner, 15.97; 5, Josef Dethlefsen, Santa Rosa, 15.98; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Windsor, 15.99.

300-meter hurdles: 1, Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, 38.76; 2, Bowen Palengat, Rancho Cotate, 41.69; 3, Ethan Ransome, El Molino, 41.85; 4, Vince Corday, Windsor, 42.35; 5, Jaymon George, Montgomery, 43.03; 6, Kevin Ainlay, Piner, 43.14.

Discus: 1, Samuel Davison, Cardinal Newman, 159-1; 2, Austin Kelsey, El Molino, 141-2; 3, Kalathan Laiwa-McKay, Ukiah, 133-7; 4, Colman Hayes, El Molino, 132-10; 5, Cody Brooke, El Molino, 117-6; 6, David O’Sullivan, Santa Rosa, 117-5.

High jump: 1, Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, 6-2; Potus Rydell, Santa Rosa, 6-2 (j); 3, Ryan Murgatroyd, Maria Carrillo, 5-10; 3, Mason Adams, Maria Carrillo, 5-10; 5, Luca Salmon, Maria Carrillo, 5-8; 6, Gabriel Tucker, Montgomery, 5-8 (j); 7, Alex Manville, Cardinal Newman, 5-8 (j).

Long jump: 1. Reanne Ball, Piner, 21-7.5; 2, Vu Ngo, Piner, 20-9.25; 3, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 20-4.4; 4, Mason Adams, Maria Carrillo, 20-0; 5, Nathan Cook, Santa Rosa, 19-9.5; 6, Gabriel Tucker, Montgomery, 19-8.

Pole vault: 1, Orion Dowdall, Montgomery, 11-8; 2, Rory Bourdage, Santa Rosa, 10-8; 3, Michael Moeller, Maria Carrillo, 10-8 (j); 4, Benjamin Turley, Maria Carrillo, 10-8 (j); 5, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman, 10-2; 6, Kevin Ainley, Piner, 9-8.