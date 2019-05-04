Who won the North Bay League track and field finals?

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 3, 2019

The Maria Carrillo boys and Santa Rosa girls won the North Bay League track and field finals on Friday at Montgomery High School, with the Puma girls and Panther boys finishing second.

The top six finishers in each event earned automatic bids to the North Coast Section Redwood Division meet on Saturday, May 11 at Maria Carrillo. At-large spots will also be awarded in some events.

The top six finishers in each event on Friday were:

Boys

100 meters: 1, Max Sandwina, Windsor, 11.30; 2, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 11.37; 3, Noah Holzmann, Rancho Cotate, 11.40; 4, Minh Nguyen, Piner, 11.49; 5, Cody Wood, Maria Carrillo, 11.50; 6, Jack Kooba, Healdsburg, 11.51.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Rancho Cotate, 44.24; 2, El Molino, 44.93; 3, Santa Rosa, 44.94; 4, Montgomery, 45.94; 5, Maria Carrillo, 46.70; 6, Elsie Allen, 47.98.

200 meters: 1, Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman, 22.52; 2, Jasper Cauckwell, Ukiah, 23.08; 3, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 23.10; 4, Max Sandwina, Windsor, 23.43; 5, Dominic Betti, Rancho Cotate, 23.56; 6, Cody Wood, Maria Carrillo, 23.62.

400 meters: 1, Severin Ramirez, Maria Carrillo, 49.65; 2, Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman, 50.09; 3, Tyler Van Arden, Maria Carrillo, 51.50; 4, Vince Corday, Windsor, 52.05; 5, Garrett Hurd, Montgomery, 52.95; 6, Jonathan Stringer-Stein, Santa Rosa, 53.11.

4x400-meter relay: 1, Healdsburg, 3:30.67; 2, Maria Carrillo, 3:32.45; 3, Montgomery, 3:36.99; 4, Cardinal Newman, 3:39.58; 5, Piner, 3:40.39; 6, El Molino, 3:46.36.

800 meters: 1, Dante Godinez, Healdsburg, 1:59.01; 2, Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, 2:00.99; 3, Conor Schott, Santa Rosa, 2:01.40; 4, William McCloud, Maria Carrillo, 2:01.63; 5, Pierce Kaputska, Maria Carrillo, 2:02.67; 6, Austin Luong, Piner, 2:02.84.

1,600 meters: 1, Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo, 4:22.91; 2, Dante Godinez, Healdsburg, 4:23.01; 3, Lucas Chung, Windsor, 4:23.30; 4, Pierce Kapustka, Maria Carrillo, 4:23.76; 5, Rory Smail, Maria Carrillo, 4:24.21; 6, Andrew Engel, Santa Rosa, 4:27.33.

3,200 meters: 1, Lucas Chung, Windsor, 9:32.63; 2, Rory Smail, Maria Carrillo, 9:33.75; 3, Andrew Engel, Santa Rosa, 9:49.05; 4, Harrison Frankl, Maria Carrillo, 9:50.71; 5, Jacob Donahue, Maria Carrillo, 9:54.37; 6, Owen Pugh, Maria Carrillo, 9:54.98.

110-meter hurdles: 1, Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, 15.15; 2, Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, 15.17; 3, Ralph Manalac, Windsor, 15.69; 4, Kevin Ainlay, Piner, 15.97; 5, Josef Dethlefsen, Santa Rosa, 15.98; 6, Scott McLaughlin, Windsor, 15.99.

300-meter hurdles: 1, Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa, 38.76; 2, Bowen Palengat, Rancho Cotate, 41.69; 3, Ethan Ransome, El Molino, 41.85; 4, Vince Corday, Windsor, 42.35; 5, Jaymon George, Montgomery, 43.03; 6, Kevin Ainlay, Piner, 43.14.

Discus: 1, Samuel Davison, Cardinal Newman, 159-1; 2, Austin Kelsey, El Molino, 141-2; 3, Kalathan Laiwa-McKay, Ukiah, 133-7; 4, Colman Hayes, El Molino, 132-10; 5, Cody Brooke, El Molino, 117-6; 6, David O’Sullivan, Santa Rosa, 117-5.

High jump: 1, Zavier Rodrigues, Maria Carrillo, 6-2; Potus Rydell, Santa Rosa, 6-2 (j); 3, Ryan Murgatroyd, Maria Carrillo, 5-10; 3, Mason Adams, Maria Carrillo, 5-10; 5, Luca Salmon, Maria Carrillo, 5-8; 6, Gabriel Tucker, Montgomery, 5-8 (j); 7, Alex Manville, Cardinal Newman, 5-8 (j).

Long jump: 1. Reanne Ball, Piner, 21-7.5; 2, Vu Ngo, Piner, 20-9.25; 3, Jay Luis, Rancho Cotate, 20-4.4; 4, Mason Adams, Maria Carrillo, 20-0; 5, Nathan Cook, Santa Rosa, 19-9.5; 6, Gabriel Tucker, Montgomery, 19-8.

Pole vault: 1, Orion Dowdall, Montgomery, 11-8; 2, Rory Bourdage, Santa Rosa, 10-8; 3, Michael Moeller, Maria Carrillo, 10-8 (j); 4, Benjamin Turley, Maria Carrillo, 10-8 (j); 5, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman, 10-2; 6, Kevin Ainley, Piner, 9-8.

Shot put: 1, Kalathan Laiwa-McKay, Ukiah, 53-3.5; 2, Samuel Davison, Cardinal Newman, 45-6.5; 3, Hector Vega, Cardinal Newman, 43-10; 4, Austin Kelsey, El Molino, 43-2; 5, Camden Weaver, Cardinal Newman, 40-11.75; 6, Kiefer Frowick, Montgomery, 40-8.5.

Triple jump: 1, Reanne Ball, Piner, 42-5.5; 2, Remington Gack, Santa Rosa, 42-2.5; 3, Soul Berna, El Molino, 41-8.5; 4, Truman Costello, Healdsburg, 40-5.75; 5, Kevin Ainlay, Piner, 40-4.25; 6, Vince Corday, Windsor, 39-10.5.

Girls

100 meters: 1, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa, 12.48; 2, Isabela Chavez, Windsor, 12.57; 3, Kendall Campos, Windsor, 12.85; 4, Lois Auriol, Rancho Cotate, 12.97; 5, Anastasia Wong, Santa Rosa, 13.01; 6, Francena Murphy, 13.03.

4x100-meter relay: 1, Santa Rosa, 50.55; 2, Maria Carrillo, 51.56; 3, Rancho Cotate, 51.83; 4, Windsor, 52.24; 5, Ukiah, 53.04; 6, Montgomery, 53.47.

200 meters: 1, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa, 26.18; 2, Kendall Campos, Windsor, 26.48; 3, Izel Zamora, Santa Rosa, 26.57; 4, Isabela Chavez, Windsor, 26.63; 5, Aysia Dural, Cardinal Newman, 26.86; 6, Francena Murphy, Maria Carrillo, 27.21.

400 meters: 1, Izel Zamora, Santa Rosa, 59.93; 2, Madeline Windsor, Analy, 60.09; 3, Jeanne Bromme, El Molino, 61.04; 4, Bria Keelty, Santa Rosa, 61.77; 5, McKenzie Madsen, Maria Carrillo, 61.79; 6, Madison Monroe, Rancho Cotate, 62.19.

4x400-meter relay: 1, Santa Rosa, 4:06.41; 2, Maria Carrillo, 4:13.11; 3, Windsor, 4:20.27; 4, Montgomery, 4:23.01; 5, El Molino, 4:31.94; 6, Healdsburg, 4:45.71.

800 meters: 1, Gabby Peterson, Healdsburg, 2:15.23; 2, Sierra Atkins, Analy, 2:19.03; 3, Aimee Armstrong, Maria Carrillo, 2:19.42; 4, Leah Haley, Montgomery, 2:19.63; 5, Carolina Dawson, 2:23.21; 6, Jayda Pignatoro, Windsor, 2:26.16.

1,600 meters: 1, Gabby Peterson, Healdsburg, 4:49,34; 2, Sierra Atkins, Analy, 4:51.84; 3, Aimee Armstrong, Maria Carrillo, 5:12.27; 4, Jasmine Hirth, Maria Carrillo, 5:15.20; 5, Nicole Morris, Maria Carrillo, 5:16.17; 6, Mariah Briceno, Montgomery, 5:30.40.

3,200 meters: 1, Gabby Peterson, Healdsburg, 10:58.52; 2, Nicole Morris, Maria Carrillo, 11:26.37; 3, Meghan Field, Maria Carrillo, 12:07.66; 4, Lilja Chung, Windsor, 12:09.52; 5, Katrina Frandsen, Santa Rosa, 12:23.25; 6, Alexis Swoboda, Ukiah, 12:26.27.

100-meter hurdles: 1, Susie Gutierrez, Healdsburg, 16.57; 2, Aminata Daffeh, Santa Rosa, 16.71; 3, Anika Williams, Santa Rosa, 16.84; 4, Cynthia Rosales, Piner, 17.62; 5, Allison Wild, Rancho Cotate, 17.70; 6, Kathleen Naro, Rancho Cotate, 18.06.

300-meter hurdles: 1, Aysia Dural, Cardinal Newman, 49.13; 2, Anika Williams, Santa Rosa, 49.15; 3, Alyssa Boyd, Maria Carrillo, 50.10; 4, Cynthia Rosales, Piner, 50.16; 5, Susie Gutierrez, Healdsburg, 50.19; 6, Leah Haley, Montgomery, 50.76.

Discus: 1, Caitlin Grace, Santa Rosa, 119-1; 2, Kassidy Sani, El Molino, 115-6; 3, Samantha Ainlay, Piner, 106-4; 4, Danielle Cunningham, Ukiah, 100-7; 5, Kaitlyn Macauley, Windsor, 95-4; 6, Kendall Schroth, Santa Rosa, 94-10.

High jump: 1, Natalie Barr, Montgomery, 4-10; 2, Ashleigh Barr, Montgomery, 4-10 (j); 3, Beth Orosz, Maria Carrillo, 4-10 (j); 4, Evi Burke, Santa Rosa, 4-10 (j); 5, Sara Lerch, Rancho Cotate, 4-10 (j); 6, Anna Knebel, Maria Carrillo, 4-8.

Long jump: 1, Emily Johnson, Windsor, 16-9.75; 2, Lauren Gregorio, Piner, 16-6.75; 3, Aysia Dural, Cardinal Newman, 16-6.75 (j); 4, Lakemoon Lakemoon, Santa Rosa, 16-6; 5, Hayley Costello, Healdsburg, 15-10.25; 6, McKenzie Madsen, Maria Carrillo, 15-8.75.

Pole vault: 1, Aminata Daffeh, Santa Rosa, 10-4; 2, Bria Keelty, Santa Rosa, 10-0; 3, Thea Krasts, Ukiah, 9-4; 3, Faith Murray, Maria Carrillo, 9-4; 5, Emma Haley, Montgomery, 9-0; 6, Lakemoon Lakemoon, Santa Rosa, 8-4.

Shot put: 1, Kassidy Sani, El Molino, 36-1.5; 2, Caitlin Grace, Santa Rosa, 35-11.5; 3, Danielle Cunningham, Ukiah, 35-9.25; 4, Paige Kelleher, Maria Carrillo, 33-11.5; 5, Kendall Schroth, Santa Rosa, 31-2; 6, Amena Jones-Hubbart, Montgomery, 30-11.5.

Triple jump: 1, Emily Johnson, Windsor, 34-2; 2, Lauren Gregorio, Piner, 33-7; 3, Lakemoon Lakemoon, Santa Rosa, 33-4; 4, Hayley Costello, Healdsburg, 32-5; 5, Kassidy Sani, El Molino, 31-5; 6, Eliana Bruce, Santa Rosa, 31-2.

(j = placement determined by tiebreaker).

