Warriors have kept Rockets' James Harden off his game so far

The reason the Warriors hold a 2-0 lead heading into Game 3 of their playoff series against the Houston Rockets has nothing to do with the officiating, the Warriors’ home-court advantage or their defense against point guard Chris Paul, small forward Eric Gordon or center Clint Capela — the Rockets’ supporting cast.

The reason the Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in this series has everything do with the their brilliant defense against Rockets shooting guard James Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer and reigning MVP.

Harden is the main reason the Rockets are good. Without him, they might not even have made the playoffs this season. He carried the Rockets to the fourth seed in the Western Conference by scoring a whopping 36.1 points per game. The only other players in NBA history who averaged more than 36 points for an entire season were Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. That’s how great Harden was during the regular season.

He was efficient, too. He shot 52.8% on 2-point shots, 36.8% on 3-point shots and 44.2% from the field. But the Warriors have reduced Harden to an ordinary, inefficient volume shooter through two playoff games. He’s averaging 32 points per game, yet making just 45.8% of his 2-pointers, 30.4% of his 3-pointers and 38.3% of his total shots from the field.

At times, the Rockets surprisingly have played better with Harden off the court. In Game 2, they outscored the Warriors by three points when Harden was out. But the Warriors still won 115-109, because they outscored the Rockets by nine points when Harden was in.

The Rockets probably would argue Harden has been a victim of dirty defense. In Game 1, the officials allowed the Warriors to repeatedly invade Harden’s “landing space” by sliding underneath him while he hung in the air after taking a jump shot. The NBA said their officials missed at least four foul calls against Harden while he attempted 3-pointers in Game 1.

In Game 2, Draymond Green poked Harden in both eyes during the first quarter, so Harden played most of the game with bloody eyes and blurry vision. Friday afternoon in Houston, Harden called his eye issue the toughest injury he ever has played through.

“It’s different,” Harden said, courtesy of the Rockets. “I’ve rolled my ankle 100 times. I know how to deal with that. If you have blurry vision and you can’t see, it’s really difficult.”

Harden squinted and winced in a video provided by the Rockets to show how much his eyes bother him.

“Still, no excuses,” he added.

Indeed. While Harden’s scratched eyes are a problem for him, his biggest problem is the adjustments the Warriors have made to defend him. Last year during the playoffs, the Warriors allowed Harden to attack Stephen Curry at will. Curry would start a possession guarding someone else, that player would run over to Harden and set a screen, Curry would follow, then switch onto Harden and defend him the best he could. Call this man-to-man defense.

Curry defended Harden for 12.4 possessions per game during last year’s playoffs, and Harden made 42.9% of his 3s against Curry.

This year, the Warriors have defended Harden differently. When Curry’s man runs to Harden, sets a screen and tries to draw Curry into the play, Curry doesn’t follow the action. He stays where he is and guards someone else while Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green or Andre Iguodala pick up the screener and switch onto Harden. Call this zone defense.