Sharks win Game 5 to take 3-2 lead against Colorado

SAN JOSE — As loud as the Shark Tank got following Tomas Hertl’s two goals, the roar was even more deafening when injured captain Joe Pavelski emerged from the tunnel to wave a towel for the fans in the third period.

Hertl’s goals led the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 on Saturday night, leaving them one win away from a berth in the conference final and a greater possibility that their fallen leader will be able to return to the ice.

“That was as loud as this building gets,” forward Logan Couture said of the ovation for Pavelski about a minute after Hertl’s tiebreaking goal in the third period. “That was a pretty cool moment. I had goose bumps on the ice.”

Pavelski made his first public appearance since his head slammed against the ice and he was helped off with a bloody concussion in Game 7 of the first round against Vegas. The Sharks rallied around their captain by scoring four goals on the ensuing power play to erase a three-goal deficit and eventually advancing with an overtime win.

Pavelski got back on the ice skating earlier this week and coach Peter DeBoer said he’s getting “closer” to making a return to the lineup that would likely lead to even louder cheers than he got during this game.

“I didn’t know it was going to happen but a give-you-a-chill type moment. That type of ovation,” DeBoer said. “Our coaching staff would give him the same kind of ovation when we find out he’s back.”

But in order to increase those chances, the Sharks will need more games like this, where they controlled the play for almost the entire game and rode the strong play from Hertl, Couture, defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and goalie Martin Jones to a win.

Hertl tied the game with a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period and then delivered the go-ahead score with 13:34 remaining in the third for his first two goals of the series after recording six in the first round.

“If you have tough game you have to just let it go,” Hertl said. “I know I can play really good. ... I know the team needs me and I have to step it up. I try to every night.”

The Sharks will look to clinch the series in Game 6 on Monday night in Colorado.

Tyson Jost scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who were on their heels for most of the night. Philipp Grubauer made 37 saves.

Hertl was the beneficiary of sustained offensive pressure for his tiebreaking goal early in the third. Joonas Donskoi made a deft stickhandling move to get the puck to Vlasic, who put a shot on net. Hertl was parked in front and was able to knock in the rebound.

Jones made it stand up, stopping Tyson Barrie twice at point-blank range as part of a 21-save night. San Jose held Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon to one shot on goal and ended his points streak at eight games.

“After they got that lead, we just couldn’t find a way to get enough pressure toward the net,” captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We had some looks, but it wasn’t enough desperation in our O-zone playing, I don’t think.”