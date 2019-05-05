Barber: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson struggle in Warriors' loss to Rockets

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HOUSTON — Where did the Splash Brothers go? I saw No. 30 and No. 11 playing for the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series, but they bore only a passing resemblance to the guards generally believed to compose the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history.

This was not coincidental to the Warriors’ 126-121 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant was a force for Golden State as he scored 46 points, but he couldn’t carry the team by himself. Not against a quality foe like the Rockets. Durant needed at least one member of the Splash family to step up, but it didn’t happen, at least not consistently.

Curry’s disappearance was disheartening for Warriors fans, but not entirely mysterious. He played with his dislocated left ring finger splinted and taped to his middle finger. To watch him warming up, he looks unimpeded by the injury, suffered in Game 2 last Tuesday.

Shortly after Saturday night’s game was over, someone asked Warriors coach Steve Kerr whether we should be pointing a finger at Curry’s finger.

“I have no idea,” Kerr said. “You’d have to ask him. He obviously struggled tonight, and just wasn’t his night. But it would not be right for me to just speculate on how much the finger bothered him.”

In the visitors’ locker room a few minutes later, Curry was pedaling away on a stationary bike. He wore his full uniform, but he had shed the tape on his left hand. When he made his way to the interview room, he refused to use the digit as an excuse.

That’s what you’d expect, because (a) Curry isn’t known to do a lot of complaining, and (b) athletes don’t like to discuss injuries while they are ongoing; it opens a crack of vulnerability they aren’t comfortable acknowledging.

But your eyes told you that Curry was diminished in Game 3. He scored 17 points in 44 minutes, far below his MVP standards, and those numbers hid some more telling failures. Curry went just 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but that’s not shocking.

All great shooters have off nights. What made this game weird was Curry’s struggles around the rim.

Hailed for his entire NBA career as a deadeye shooter, Curry has elevated his game along the way by improving his midrange game and, even more than that, his ability to finish. He can’t jump over people, so he goes through and around them, and his body control allows him to drop in bank shots and floaters that shouldn’t really have a chance to fall.

But Curry was a mess around the rim Saturday. He missed several layups. Some of them were left-handed, and a couple were right-handed shots that he might have released with the left hand if it had five working fingers.

The low point came with 19 seconds remaining in overtime and the Warriors down by five points. Curry benefited from a Draymond Green screen and found himself with nothing but open court between him and the basket.

He swooped in, went up for a dunk — and clanged the ball off the rim. James Harden rebounded, no one fouled him and the game was over.

Umm… what happened?

“That’s pretty self-explanatory,” Curry said with a sheepish smile.

Why didn’t he lay the ball up?

“Because I was feeling good, had a good head of steam. And probably some frustration. Not my finest moment.”

Thompson didn’t have many fine moments in this loss, either, but his struggles were harder to account for.

For Thompson, it wasn’t so much that his shots were off target (though they were; he made just 37.5% of his field-goal attempts.) It’s that he didn’t really shoot much at all.

Thompson released just one 3-pointer in the first half, in 20 minutes of action. That’s a remarkable figure for one of the most incendiary long-distance shooters in the game.

“They did a good job on him,” Kerr said. “And I don’t think I did a great job of getting Klay shots early in the game. But he bounced back and had a good second half, made a couple of great shots for us. Yeah, we’d like to get Klay more clean looks for sure next game.”

But Thompson said, “No, that’s not on Steve, it’s on me to get myself going. Be aggressive and the shots will come.”

I’d say the two men share responsibility. Thompson isn’t nearly as good as Curry or Durant in creating his own shots. He relies on screens and ball movement to get open looks. But he has to do some of the work himself, obviously, whether it’s driving around a defender toward the hoop or moving laterally along the arc to find a better shot.

And let’s give credit where it’s due. The Rockets are a capable defensive team, though it’s not their reputation. And they are especially good at defending the perimeter.

“We try to switch out on him, just don’t give him any kind of space whatsoever. Get back in transition,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said when I asked him about defending Thompson. “It’s easier said than done. He got loose a few times. But I thought overall, especially in the first 30 minutes, we defended threes really well, and didn’t really give ’em any open looks.”

Curry wouldn’t fully commit to commending the Rockets.

“For the most part, we got pretty much every shot we wanted, myself included,” he said.

When I asked him about Houston’s focus on guarding the outside shot, Curry did concede that: “They like to switch a lot, so some of our normal actions don’t create the same type of threes.”

In a sense, it should be easy for the Warriors to shake off the results of Game 3.

The odds of Thompson and Curry, swollen finger or not, both coming up short in additional games seem remote. One of them, at least, will probably heat up Monday and provide a complement to the machinelike Durant.

In other ways, this was a troubling game for Kerr and his team. The Warriors starters played heavy, heavy minutes in this one. All five were over 40 minutes. Durant played nearly 50. Only two bench players, Kevon Looney and Shaun Livingston, logged more than eight minutes.

In essence, Kerr was pushing his biggest chips into the middle of the table. And he lost the hand.

“I’ll probably think about it tonight, go to sleep, turn the page,” Curry said.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine