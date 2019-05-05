Barber: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson struggle in Warriors' loss to Rockets

HOUSTON — Where did the Splash Brothers go? I saw No. 30 and No. 11 playing for the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal series, but they bore only a passing resemblance to the guards generally believed to compose the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history.

This was not coincidental to the Warriors’ 126-121 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant was a force for Golden State as he scored 46 points, but he couldn’t carry the team by himself. Not against a quality foe like the Rockets. Durant needed at least one member of the Splash family to step up, but it didn’t happen, at least not consistently.

Curry’s disappearance was disheartening for Warriors fans, but not entirely mysterious. He played with his dislocated left ring finger splinted and taped to his middle finger. To watch him warming up, he looks unimpeded by the injury, suffered in Game 2 last Tuesday.

Shortly after Saturday night’s game was over, someone asked Warriors coach Steve Kerr whether we should be pointing a finger at Curry’s finger.

“I have no idea,” Kerr said. “You’d have to ask him. He obviously struggled tonight, and just wasn’t his night. But it would not be right for me to just speculate on how much the finger bothered him.”

In the visitors’ locker room a few minutes later, Curry was pedaling away on a stationary bike. He wore his full uniform, but he had shed the tape on his left hand. When he made his way to the interview room, he refused to use the digit as an excuse.

That’s what you’d expect, because (a) Curry isn’t known to do a lot of complaining, and (b) athletes don’t like to discuss injuries while they are ongoing; it opens a crack of vulnerability they aren’t comfortable acknowledging.

But your eyes told you that Curry was diminished in Game 3. He scored 17 points in 44 minutes, far below his MVP standards, and those numbers hid some more telling failures. Curry went just 2 of 9 from 3-point range, but that’s not shocking.

All great shooters have off nights. What made this game weird was Curry’s struggles around the rim.

Hailed for his entire NBA career as a deadeye shooter, Curry has elevated his game along the way by improving his midrange game and, even more than that, his ability to finish. He can’t jump over people, so he goes through and around them, and his body control allows him to drop in bank shots and floaters that shouldn’t really have a chance to fall.

But Curry was a mess around the rim Saturday. He missed several layups. Some of them were left-handed, and a couple were right-handed shots that he might have released with the left hand if it had five working fingers.

The low point came with 19 seconds remaining in overtime and the Warriors down by five points. Curry benefited from a Draymond Green screen and found himself with nothing but open court between him and the basket.

He swooped in, went up for a dunk — and clanged the ball off the rim. James Harden rebounded, no one fouled him and the game was over.

Umm… what happened?

“That’s pretty self-explanatory,” Curry said with a sheepish smile.