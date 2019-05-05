Barber: Warriors, Rockets both take cheer from Game 3

HOUSTON - Steve Kerr was cornered. His back was up against the wall. The bright lights of the playoffs were upon him.

For once, I’m not peddling clichés. Kerr was on the third floor of the nicely appointed Four Seasons Hotel, literally trapped in the corner of a common room by, I don’t know, maybe eight cameras and 15 to 20 print and television reporters. The Warriors didn’t practice Sunday, but Kerr (and after him, power forward Draymond Green) had agreed to address the media a day after their team’s 126-121 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

“I think the biggest thing is to learn the lessons of what we have to do better,” Kerr said. “I thought we fought and stayed in the game with some big plays, some big stops. But over the course of the game, I thought they outplayed us. They got to more rebounds. We made some mistakes defensively. I just thought they showed the desperation that was necessary to win that game, and this is the playoffs against a great team. This is exactly what you expect.”

Contained within Kerr’s words were the paradox of Game 3: It was good news for both teams.

Of course it was good news for the Rockets. Had they lost, they’d be staring into the soulless abyss of a 3-0 series deficit, a disadvantage that has never been erased in the NBA playoffs. They truly had to win, and they did. Take another one Monday and this Western Conference semifinal series will be tied when it returns to Oakland on Wednesday.

But there were smaller victories inside the big one for the Rockets, peanuts wrapped by chocolate and a delicious candy coating.

One of the biggest was the re-emergence of center Clint Capela. He had a combined plus/minus of minus-36 in the first two games of the series. He had taken just two shots, and scored just four points, in Game 1. Before Game 3, multiple commentators were arguing that Houston coach Mike D’Antoni needed to bench Capela moving forward — that he was more liability than asset against the Warriors.

From the outset of Saturday’s game, though, Capela looked like a new man. Or like the man we remembered. He played nearly the entire first quarter and finished the period with six points and six rebounds as the Rockets fought to a near-draw. And he set the tone with the most spectacular play of the night when he rejected Andre Iguodala’s dunk attempt — cleanly, emphatically and with two hands — with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

Related to Capela’s turnaround: The Rockets turned the rebound competition on its head, going from a deficit in Games 1 and 2 to a massive 55-35 edge in Game 3. They must at least hold their own on the boards to have a chance of advancing to the West finals.

There were other small mercies for the Rockets. Iman Shumpert went 3 of 5 on 3-point attempts, casting himself as a shooter for which the Warriors must account. And Houston won on a night when its star, James Harden, made 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers, and 43.8 percent overall.

Mostly, though, the Rockets have to be overjoyed that they withstood the best the Warriors had to offer. Not the best performance. But the best performers.