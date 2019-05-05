Barber: Warriors, Rockets both take cheer from Game 3

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2019

HOUSTON - Steve Kerr was cornered. His back was up against the wall. The bright lights of the playoffs were upon him.

For once, I’m not peddling clichés. Kerr was on the third floor of the nicely appointed Four Seasons Hotel, literally trapped in the corner of a common room by, I don’t know, maybe eight cameras and 15 to 20 print and television reporters. The Warriors didn’t practice Sunday, but Kerr (and after him, power forward Draymond Green) had agreed to address the media a day after their team’s 126-121 overtime loss to the Houston Rockets.

“I think the biggest thing is to learn the lessons of what we have to do better,” Kerr said. “I thought we fought and stayed in the game with some big plays, some big stops. But over the course of the game, I thought they outplayed us. They got to more rebounds. We made some mistakes defensively. I just thought they showed the desperation that was necessary to win that game, and this is the playoffs against a great team. This is exactly what you expect.”

Contained within Kerr’s words were the paradox of Game 3: It was good news for both teams.

Of course it was good news for the Rockets. Had they lost, they’d be staring into the soulless abyss of a 3-0 series deficit, a disadvantage that has never been erased in the NBA playoffs. They truly had to win, and they did. Take another one Monday and this Western Conference semifinal series will be tied when it returns to Oakland on Wednesday.

But there were smaller victories inside the big one for the Rockets, peanuts wrapped by chocolate and a delicious candy coating.

One of the biggest was the re-emergence of center Clint Capela. He had a combined plus/minus of minus-36 in the first two games of the series. He had taken just two shots, and scored just four points, in Game 1. Before Game 3, multiple commentators were arguing that Houston coach Mike D’Antoni needed to bench Capela moving forward — that he was more liability than asset against the Warriors.

From the outset of Saturday’s game, though, Capela looked like a new man. Or like the man we remembered. He played nearly the entire first quarter and finished the period with six points and six rebounds as the Rockets fought to a near-draw. And he set the tone with the most spectacular play of the night when he rejected Andre Iguodala’s dunk attempt — cleanly, emphatically and with two hands — with 55 seconds left in the first quarter.

Related to Capela’s turnaround: The Rockets turned the rebound competition on its head, going from a deficit in Games 1 and 2 to a massive 55-35 edge in Game 3. They must at least hold their own on the boards to have a chance of advancing to the West finals.

There were other small mercies for the Rockets. Iman Shumpert went 3 of 5 on 3-point attempts, casting himself as a shooter for which the Warriors must account. And Houston won on a night when its star, James Harden, made 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers, and 43.8 percent overall.

Mostly, though, the Rockets have to be overjoyed that they withstood the best the Warriors had to offer. Not the best performance. But the best performers.

The so-called Hamptons Five lineup of Green, Iguodala, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson is Kerr’s nuclear option. It’s one of the finest starting lineups in the history of basketball, but Kerr uses it judiciously because (a) he can’t play all those guys for 48 minutes a game, and (b) he likes to bring Iguodala off the bench to stabilize the second unit, and (c) it puts the 6-foot-7 Green at center, a configuration that doesn’t work against every opponent.

As Green joked Sunday, “Thank God Shaq ain’t in this series.”

Kerr played all five Hamptons for heavy minutes (at least 40 apiece) in Game 3. More significant, he played them together, as a quintet, for a whopping 33 minutes and 42 seconds. Kerr went nuclear. And over that time, Golden State outscored the Rockets by four points, 91-87. It was a minor advantage that left the Warriors vulnerable when the subs took the floor.

So that was a lot of bad news for the Warriors to digest. But they aren’t necessarily looking at it that way. Why? Because they know they played a rather dismal game, and they believe many of their deficiencies are not only correctable, but bound to revert to the norm.

Primary among those is the shooting of Curry and Thompson. I wrote about them Saturday night and will refrain from the gory details here. Suffice to say that their combined point total (33), field-goal percentage (33.3) and 3-point percentage (26.7) fell far short of their long-established baselines. Yes, Curry has a wounded finger. The Warriors believe he could play with nine fingers and a stubbed-out Marlboro, and he and Thompson would get more than 33 points.

As Kerr and Green both noted, the Warriors turned over the ball just eight times in Game 3. This wasn’t one of those scattershot performances that drives the coach nuts. They simply didn’t match the home team’s intensity. The Warriors played like it was an important moment of the regular season. The Rockets played as if it were the NBA Finals.

“I think the biggest adjustment is always the emotional one — the fight, the competitive spirit,” Kerr said. “That’s the first adjustment that we have to make. That’s the adjustment they made (Saturday) night.”

In other words, this was the counter-punch the Warriors knew was coming. The Rockets are too tough and too talented to simply roll over.

Yet, despite that intensity deficit and a night Steph Curry and Klay Thompson can’t wait to forget, the Warriors took the Rockets to overtime, in Houston, after trailing by 13 points.

This series has been riveting, if choppy. The biggest margin of victory, I’ll remind you, has been six points. And Game 4 is shaping up to be the best kind of basketball. Both teams have read the scouting reports and the tea leaves, and firmly believe the next game belongs to them.

Sunday, as Green fidgeted in that same carpeted corner, someone asked him if the Warriors are still trying to put together a complete game against the Rockets.

“I mean, that’s always good, but if that complete game never comes, we know we can still win,” Green said. “You know, you always expect that at some point you’re going to put it all together. We haven’t, and we’re up 2-1. I like that. That’s pretty good.”

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

