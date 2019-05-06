Sharks on cusp despite captain’s absence

SAN JOSE — It’s pretty remarkable.

Thanks to their 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday — arguably their most complete effort of the second round — the Sharks are one win away from the Western Conference final without the benefit of having captain Joe Pavelski, who had not made an appearance in the series.

That is, until Saturday night.

Just as the Sharks were about to start a power play at the 7:31 mark of the third period, Pavelski, dressed in a three-piece suit, came out from underneath the stands at one end of SAP Center. With a huge smile on his face, Pavelski began to wave a towel over his head, firing up the sold-out crowd and raising the roof off the 26-year-old barn to set up the final few minutes of regulation time.

“No one knew he was going to do that,” Sharks center Logan Couture said. “That was as loud as this building gets. That was reminiscent of Game 7 against Vegas. That was a pretty cool moment.”

The Sharks survived a few frantic moments in the final second of the third period to take a 3-2 series lead with a chance to move on Monday in Denver in Game 6.

Everybody in teal had a hand in this one. Some takeaways from another playoff classic.

1. Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture continue to drive the bus on offense: There’s been a lot of talk since the start of the playoffs about the performances of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, and deservedly so. But few players have been more valuable to their teams this postseason than Couture and Tomas Hertl.

Couture assisted on Hertl’s second-period power-play goal that changed the direction of the game, and Hertl gave the Sharks the lead for good at the 6:26 mark of the third, fighting for inside position and tapping in a loose puck past Philipp Grubauer for his eighth goal and 12th point of the playoffs. It was his second game-winning goal of the playoffs.

“I was kind of up and down,” Hertl said of his first four games. “One game was better, another game was tough. Last game, I was really struggling. Today was a different game, and I’m happy for our line. Tonight we stepped it up. A couple great looks. Hopefully we keep it going.”

Couture’s assist gave him 13 points in 12 playoff games. He had a hat-trick in Game 3 of the series in Denver, and eight points in the first round against Vegas. The Sharks are 0-3 in the playoffs when Couture is held off the scoresheet, and 7-2 when he has at least one point.

This is the first time in Sharks history two players have eight or more goals each in the first 12 games of the playoffs.

Saturday, Couture played 24 minutes and 42 seconds, third on the team behind Erik Karlsson (26:35) and Brent Burns (24:59). Hertl was right behind with 24:01 of ice time.

They also combined to win 22 of 34 faceoffs.

“I thought (Hertl) was a horse tonight,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. “I thought he and Logan Couture were fantastic for us. You need those two guys up the middle of the ice when you’re playing a team like this. I thought they were great. Faceoff circle, all 200 feet of the ice, penalty killing, and the minutes reflected that.”