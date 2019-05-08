Empire notes: Hall takes 2nd in half marathon at nationals

Sara (Bei) Hall, a Montgomery grad and seven time All-American at Stanford, finished second at the USA Track and Field Half Marathon Championships in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Hall’s time of 1:11.04 was just behind winner Stephanie Bruce’s winning time of 1:10.44. Runner’s World magazine described the race as “a duel from the start with Bruce, Sara Hall and Emma Bates fighting for position through the majority of the competition.”

Conley finishes 11th at Payton Jordan meet

Kim Conley finished 11th in the 5,000-meter race at the Payton Jordan Invitational at Stanford on Thursday. Conley, a Montgomery grad and two-time Olympian, crossed the line in 15:28. The winner, Jenny Simpson, won in 15:21.

Kahaulelio to be a Ram

Cardinal Newman senior and three-sport standout Dino Kahaulelio is set to play football next fall for City College of San Francisco. A defensive stalwart, Kahaulelio led the Cardinals last season in solo tackles with 51 in 12 games, and assisted on 68 more. He averaged 10 tackles per game.

Santa Rosa grad White sets personal best in 1,500

Santa Rosa High grad and Portland State sophomore Delaney White ran to a personal best in the 1,500 meters Saturday, finishing in 4:51 to finish third at the Linfield Open in McMinnville, Oregon. Her previous PR was 4:53. White was The Press Democrat All-Empire Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year in 2015.

Cal Poly’s Scranton takes 1st in hammer, discus

Petaluma High grad and Cal Poly senior Allison Scranton is rolling into the track and field postseason with a first-place finish in both the hammer throw and the discus and a second-place finish in the shot put at the Blue-Green Rivalry Meet between Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara on April 27. It was the last duel meet of the regular season before the Big West Conference Championships open Friday at UC Santa Barbara.

Battle between No. 1 and 2 ends in St. Vincent’s favor

The battle between the first- and second-place baseball teams in the North Central I League went the way of the St. Vincent Mustangs on Monday as they beat the second-place Sonoma Academy Coyotes 12-7 at Doyle Park. The Mustangs are now 20-3 overall and 13-0 in league with just Wednesday’s game against Technology High (6-9 overall and 5-7 in league) remaining. Sonoma Academy drops to 11-6 overall and 9-3 in league. St. Vincent freshman Dante Antonini went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs on Monday. On the season, the Mustangs are led by junior Tyler Cunha and his .478 batting average. He had 32 hits and 22 RBIs in 67 at-bats this season heading into Monday’s contest. Senior Trent Free is hitting .464 with 32 hits and 29 RBIs. He had three RBIs Monday and his three homers lead the team. On the mound, the Mustangs are led by sophomore Nathan Irving, junior Joe Sartori and Free. The Coyotes are led by the bat of freshman Ben Weaver, who was hitting .462 in 39 at-bats heading into the contest. Senior Chance Colbert was hitting .444 in 36 at-bats for Sonoma Academy.

Clear Lake led by Ingalls, Ferguson

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup with Fort Bragg, the Clear Lake Cardinal softball team was 16-4 and 11-2 in North Central I League play behind juggernaut Cloverdale High, which remains undefeated. At the plate, the Cardinals are led by sophomore Joy Ingalls, who is hitting .642. Senior Madi Ferguson is hitting .528 with a team-leading four homers. The Cardinals host St. Vincent at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Bear Cubs enter Super Regional on a roll

After sweeping Modesto in a two-game series in the California Community College Regional playoffs Friday and Saturday, the Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs are riding a six-game win streak into their Northern California Super Regional series with Los Medanos this week. The Bear Cubs host the Mustangs at 2 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday, if necessary. Santa Rosa is now 33-9 overall and went 18-6 in conference.

