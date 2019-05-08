Warriors looking vulnerable after two straight losses

OAKLAND — Oh, mama, can this really be the end?

The Warriors’ dynasty seemed so strong just a few days ago when the Warriors flew to Houston leading the Rockets 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinals. Now, the Warriors limp home injured, tired and on the brink of collapse.

They’re tied 2-2 in the series, having lost both games in Houston, and now face a near must-win Game 5 at Oracle Arena Wednesday night. If the Warriors lose, they will have to fly back to Houston, where the Rockets can close out the series with a win on their home floor. The Rockets have not lost a home game yet in the playoffs.

The Warriors still have the home-court advantage, but they seem exhausted and beat up. They’re not hustling as much as they did early in the series. They got outrebounded by 27 in Games 3 and 4 combined. The Splash Brothers aren’t shooting well — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made just nine of their 33 3-point shots in Games 3 and 4. The bench is contributing next to nothing. All five of their starters have played at least 34 minutes per game. And four of their five starters have injuries.

“That’s one of the reasons we came back later (Tuesday evening), so the guys could get treatment this morning and have a recovery day,” head coach Steve Kerr said in an office room at the Oakland airport minutes after walking off the team flight from Houston. “Hopefully, everybody will be ready to roll (Wednesday night).”

Andre Iguodala may or may not be ready to roll, although Kerr said Iguodala is probable. He hyperextended his left knee late in Game 4 after jumping for a rebound and tangling legs with Rockets point guard Chris Paul. Last season, Iguodala fractured the same knee against the Rockets during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and missed the rest of the series.

In addition to Iguodala’s injury, backup point guard Shaun Livington is “banged up,” according to Kerr. “He’s just old,” Kerr said with a grin. “Not as old as me, but he’s getting close.”

Kevin Durant has an injured right elbow, which caused him visible pain and discomfort during Game 4. “It was just sore yesterday,” Kerr said. “Not really sure (what the issue is).”

Stephen Curry has an injured left middle finger he dislocated during Game 2 against the Rockets, plus an injured right ankle he sprained during the final game against the Los Angeles Clippers during the Western Conference quarterfinal round. Since Curry sprained his ankle, he has made just 26.1% of his 3-point attempts, well below his career average of 43.6%.

Klay Thompson has a sprained right ankle, too. He sprained it during the final game against the Clippers, same as Curry. Since Thompson suffered that injury, he has made only 30.8% of his 3-pointers, significantly below his career average of 41.9%. He also has struggled to defend Rockets shooting guard James Harden.

On Tuesday, Kerr said Thompson’s injured ankle is not the reason for his poor performances against the Rockets in this series.

“He rushed four or five shots (in Game 4). Almost too anxious to get going. We’ll show him some of those clips. We’ll show the whole team some of those clips tomorrow — not just Klay, but some other guys being in a rush, too.