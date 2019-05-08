Warriors looking vulnerable after two straight losses

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
May 7, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — Oh, mama, can this really be the end?

The Warriors’ dynasty seemed so strong just a few days ago when the Warriors flew to Houston leading the Rockets 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinals. Now, the Warriors limp home injured, tired and on the brink of collapse.

They’re tied 2-2 in the series, having lost both games in Houston, and now face a near must-win Game 5 at Oracle Arena Wednesday night. If the Warriors lose, they will have to fly back to Houston, where the Rockets can close out the series with a win on their home floor. The Rockets have not lost a home game yet in the playoffs.

The Warriors still have the home-court advantage, but they seem exhausted and beat up. They’re not hustling as much as they did early in the series. They got outrebounded by 27 in Games 3 and 4 combined. The Splash Brothers aren’t shooting well — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson made just nine of their 33 3-point shots in Games 3 and 4. The bench is contributing next to nothing. All five of their starters have played at least 34 minutes per game. And four of their five starters have injuries.

“That’s one of the reasons we came back later (Tuesday evening), so the guys could get treatment this morning and have a recovery day,” head coach Steve Kerr said in an office room at the Oakland airport minutes after walking off the team flight from Houston. “Hopefully, everybody will be ready to roll (Wednesday night).”

Andre Iguodala may or may not be ready to roll, although Kerr said Iguodala is probable. He hyperextended his left knee late in Game 4 after jumping for a rebound and tangling legs with Rockets point guard Chris Paul. Last season, Iguodala fractured the same knee against the Rockets during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and missed the rest of the series.

In addition to Iguodala’s injury, backup point guard Shaun Livington is “banged up,” according to Kerr. “He’s just old,” Kerr said with a grin. “Not as old as me, but he’s getting close.”

Kevin Durant has an injured right elbow, which caused him visible pain and discomfort during Game 4. “It was just sore yesterday,” Kerr said. “Not really sure (what the issue is).”

Stephen Curry has an injured left middle finger he dislocated during Game 2 against the Rockets, plus an injured right ankle he sprained during the final game against the Los Angeles Clippers during the Western Conference quarterfinal round. Since Curry sprained his ankle, he has made just 26.1% of his 3-point attempts, well below his career average of 43.6%.

Klay Thompson has a sprained right ankle, too. He sprained it during the final game against the Clippers, same as Curry. Since Thompson suffered that injury, he has made only 30.8% of his 3-pointers, significantly below his career average of 41.9%. He also has struggled to defend Rockets shooting guard James Harden.

On Tuesday, Kerr said Thompson’s injured ankle is not the reason for his poor performances against the Rockets in this series.

“He rushed four or five shots (in Game 4). Almost too anxious to get going. We’ll show him some of those clips. We’ll show the whole team some of those clips tomorrow — not just Klay, but some other guys being in a rush, too.

“We’re trying to get things going almost with too much haste, instead of letting them happen with the proper fundamentals and approach. That happens, especially on the road, especially if you’ve had a little bit of struggle, you try too hard to get out of it, happens all the time to everybody. It’s just a matter of settling back in.”

In other words, the Warriors’ issue isn’t injury, fatigue or effort. According to Kerr, they actually tried too hard while getting outrebounded by 27 in Houston. Kerr smiled and shrugged as he spoke to show he wasn’t concerned about the back-to-back losses in Houston, and he said he still feels confident the Warriors will win the series.

“We went seven games with these guys last year, so this is not anything unusual,” Kerr said. “We’ve had plenty of series that have gone quickly, but we’ve had our share of adversity, too. We were down 3-1 (to the Oklahoma City Thunder) a few years ago and came back and won, so we’re used to this. This is all part of it. It’s 2-2, and we have the home-court advantage. We’re in a good spot. We’ve got to just get back to work.”

But the work itself might be the problem. Because they’ve gone to four consecutive NBA Finals, the Warriors have played more games than any other team the past five seasons.

Plus, Curry, Durant, Iguodala and Livingston all are in their 30s, and Thompson and Green are 29. The Warriors are growing older. Their remarkable run could end soon, unless they solve the Rockets.

“You make the adjustments you need to make based on the last game, based on how the series has gone, based on your health,” Kerr said. “We’ll take all those things into consideration, and we’ll rely on our home crowd and bring the necessary energy and poise to win the game.”

Kerr pursed his lips and added, “That’s the idea.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine