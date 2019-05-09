A's pitcher Mike Fiers joins elite and quirky club with late-night no-hitter

First no-hitter: Aug. 21, 2015, against the Dodgers, while he was a member of the Astros.

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers’ no-hitter on Tuesday night was the second of his career. It was also the 300th no-hitter in Major League Baseball history and the 13th in A’s franchise history.

After waiting out a 98-minute technical delay and firing an outrageous 131 pitches Tuesday, Mike Fiers of the Athletics was at a loss to explain his efforts in throwing the first no-hitter of the 2019 season.

“Amazing. That’s really all I can really say,” Fiers told reporters at Oakland Coliseum after beating the Cincinnati Reds by 2-0. “Things like this just happen.”

They just happen, apparently, to Fiers. A journeyman right-hander with a 4.11 career ERA, he threw the second no-hitter of his career and the 300th in major league history. Not bad for a guy who has allowed an average of 8.7 hits per nine innings pitched over nine seasons.

How unlikely was Fiers’ feat? When working on his book “The Neyer/James Guide to Pitchers,” statistician Bill James developed a formula for predicting the likelihood that a pitcher would throw a no-hitter in his career. By James’ method — which takes into account career innings, career hits allowed and career starts — Fiers could reasonably have expected to have thrown 0.11 no-hitters by now. While he beat the odds (again), several others found themselves on the other side of no-hitter fate — pitchers like Roger Clemens, Pedro Martinez and Don Sutton, all of whom never accomplished the feat despite being among the hardest to hit in history.

With the no-hitter tally reaching 300, here’s a look back at some facts and figures around one of the most celebrated (and quirky) feats in sports.

The first no-hitter

The first official no-hitter came July 15, 1876, when George Bradley of the St. Louis Brown Stockings beat the Hartford Dark Blues, 2-0. Bradley was an excellent candidate for a no-hitter that season, as he led the National League in ERA and shutouts and had the fewest hits allowed per nine innings. He was 45-19, completing 63 of his 64 starts.

In his next start, Bradley was perfect through seven innings and held his opponents hitless into the ninth, but ended up allowing two hits and a run in the victory, ending a then-record streak of 39 scoreless innings.

The Ryan Express

No one is more synonymous with no-hitters than Nolan Ryan, who hurled seven of them in an outrageous 28-year career. He threw his first May 15, 1973, and his seventh May 1, 1991, coming up just two weeks short of 18 years between them. Ryan also hold the major league records for one-hitters (12), two-hitters (17) and three-hitters (28).

Considering his longevity, and his major league records for strikeouts (5,714) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (6.6), it should come as no surprise that by the James method of predicting no-hitters Ryan comes out on top with an expected 2.715 for his career. That he never threw a perfect game is also not surprising, as he is the career leader in walks, with 2,795.

King Ryan’s court

Beyond Ryan and Fiers, there are 24 pitchers with two or more no-hitters. Sandy Koufax had four, Bob Feller had three, and the list of players with two includes both obvious candidates, like Justin Verlander, Warren Spahn and Randy Johnson, as well as less likely ones, such as Homer Bailey, Steve Busby and Bill Stoneman. Even Ryan can’t match the feat of Johnny Vander Meer, though, as the Cincinnati Reds star fired no-hitters in back-to-back starts in 1938.