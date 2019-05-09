Barber: Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson finally come to life

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 8, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — The Warriors’ playoff lives passed in front of their eyes at 2:05 of the third quarter of Game 5, when Kevin Durant gingerly stepped off the court and headed down a hallway to the home locker room. Durant strained his calf, we don’t yet know how badly, after hitting a jumper to halt a Houston Rockets scoring run.

The score was 68-65. The Rockets had virtually erased a 20-point lead, after pushing the Warriors around in two previous games in Houston. The champions had reverted to some terrible habits, like failing to box out rebounders and throwing silly passes around the court.

And now Durant, their one consistent scoring threat in this Western Conference semifinal series, was unavailable.

More than ever, the Warriors needed some splash. They needed Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, and preferably both, to emerge from the hibernation into which they had slipped against the Rockets.

You probably know what happened. Curry got hot for first time in ages, Thompson chipped in, and the Warriors regrouped for a 104-99 victory. They will take a 3-2 series lead to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.

“I don’t know if you’re a soccer fan,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to an inquisitor after the game, “but Liverpool yesterday came out with just one of the great wins in soccer history. After the match, their manager Jurgen Klopp said, ‘The young kids in Liverpool are probably asleep now, so I’m just going to go ahead and say it, but our boys are (bleeping) giants.’ That’s what he said. I know how feels. I apologize to my mom who is probably watching, but our boys are (bleeping) giants.”

And Curry and Thompson were bleeping giant-est of all.

They were like wilting flowers coming back to life. Even great shooters go cold sometimes. But for these two backcourt mates to disappear at the same time, at such a crucial point of the season, was shocking.

And boy, had they gone cold.

Consider Curry. In the first three quarters Wednesday, he scored 13 points and hit 1 of 8 3-point attempts and had more turnovers (3) than assists (2). During those three periods, the two-time NBA most valuable player left at least three routine (for him) layups hanging on the rim. He looked vexed, and occasionally lost. After one miss, the Warriors ran downcourt for a defensive stand, the Rockets turned it over, and Curry was tapping his head in frustration.

Thompson got off to a much better start in Game 5, with a game-high 12 points in the first quarter. It looked like he had finally broken out.

“I’m never going to waver with my confidence when it comes to shooting the basketball,” Thompson said. “That’s what got me to this point. Just want to be aggressive from the jump, make the right play.”

But Thompson grew quiet again after that. In the second and third quarters, he made three baskets.

And it wasn’t just Game 5.

Curry and Thompson, among the greatest backcourts in NBA history, had been getting worked throughout the series by the Rockets’ James Harden and Eric Gordon, and even backup Austin Rivers. In the first four games, those Warriors All-Stars had combined to shoot 39.1 percent overall, and 27.8 percent of their 3-point shots.

Their struggles went beyond the numbers. Curry hadn’t looked so unsure of himself in years. With the middle finger of his left hand swollen and taped, he missed shot after shot, many from the inside. And he was getting muscled by the Rockets on the defensive end, who were doing everything they could to isolate the smaller man on Harden. Game 3 had ended, unceremoniously, with Curry trying to dunk the ball on a breakaway and getting rejected by an inanimate piece of iron.

Thompson was faring just as poorly. Not only had his shooting touch abandoned him. Thompson went through a rare defensive lapse in Game 4. Time and again, Harden or Gordon raced by him and made a straight line to the basket. Thompson’s body language, never peppy, became a prolonged slouch.

So it felt like a true crossroads when Durant went down with the injury. Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Kevon Looney are savvy, valuable players. But they weren’t going to be able to score enough in the fourth quarter, which began with a 72-72 tie, to fend off the determined Rockets.

Curry and Thompson had to rise to the occasion. They knew it. Everyone knew it. The moment pulsed with pressure and expectation.

Curry actually began the resurgence at the end of the third quarter, hitting a layup with 34 seconds left. When the final period began, he took over. He hit free throws at 9:17. He drained a 3-pointer at 8:44 to give the Warriors a one-point lead. He hit a turnaround fadeaway at 8:07. Houston fought back to tie at 84-84. Then Thompson put Golden State back in front with a jumper.

A couple minutes later, Curry found the matchup he wanted – against Rockets center Clint Capela. He made the center pay and buried a 3-pointer for an 89-85 lead. The visitors lingered in the Warriors’ shadow. But Thompson turned a second-chance possession into a 3-pointer for a 97-89 lead. The Rockets called a timeout, and Thompson seemed to vibrate with energy as he slapped hands with teammates on the way to the bench.

Curry made a nice pass underneath to Iguodala with 2:03 remaining, and it was 99-91 Warriors. With 53 seconds left, Curry missed a shot, followed it, grabbed the rebound and got fouled on the putback. His free throws put the Warriors up 101-95.

“I think when Kevin went out, Steph just went into a different mindset,” Kerr said. “Kind of reminded me of four, five years ago, before we had Kevin. We were heavily dependent on Steph generating a lot of our offense back then. He doesn’t have as big of a burden on his shoulders now. He’s fully capable of taking on that burden when necessary.”

The game was put away on a frenetic Warriors possession that ended with Thompson getting clear under the basket and banking in a shot for the final points.

The champions had survived on this night. And the shooters rose to the occasion. Like bleeping giants.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine