Barber: Warriors' Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson finally come to life

OAKLAND — The Warriors’ playoff lives passed in front of their eyes at 2:05 of the third quarter of Game 5, when Kevin Durant gingerly stepped off the court and headed down a hallway to the home locker room. Durant strained his calf, we don’t yet know how badly, after hitting a jumper to halt a Houston Rockets scoring run.

The score was 68-65. The Rockets had virtually erased a 20-point lead, after pushing the Warriors around in two previous games in Houston. The champions had reverted to some terrible habits, like failing to box out rebounders and throwing silly passes around the court.

And now Durant, their one consistent scoring threat in this Western Conference semifinal series, was unavailable.

More than ever, the Warriors needed some splash. They needed Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson, and preferably both, to emerge from the hibernation into which they had slipped against the Rockets.

You probably know what happened. Curry got hot for first time in ages, Thompson chipped in, and the Warriors regrouped for a 104-99 victory. They will take a 3-2 series lead to Houston for Game 6 on Friday.

“I don’t know if you’re a soccer fan,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said to an inquisitor after the game, “but Liverpool yesterday came out with just one of the great wins in soccer history. After the match, their manager Jurgen Klopp said, ‘The young kids in Liverpool are probably asleep now, so I’m just going to go ahead and say it, but our boys are (bleeping) giants.’ That’s what he said. I know how feels. I apologize to my mom who is probably watching, but our boys are (bleeping) giants.”

And Curry and Thompson were bleeping giant-est of all.

They were like wilting flowers coming back to life. Even great shooters go cold sometimes. But for these two backcourt mates to disappear at the same time, at such a crucial point of the season, was shocking.

And boy, had they gone cold.

Consider Curry. In the first three quarters Wednesday, he scored 13 points and hit 1 of 8 3-point attempts and had more turnovers (3) than assists (2). During those three periods, the two-time NBA most valuable player left at least three routine (for him) layups hanging on the rim. He looked vexed, and occasionally lost. After one miss, the Warriors ran downcourt for a defensive stand, the Rockets turned it over, and Curry was tapping his head in frustration.

Thompson got off to a much better start in Game 5, with a game-high 12 points in the first quarter. It looked like he had finally broken out.

“I’m never going to waver with my confidence when it comes to shooting the basketball,” Thompson said. “That’s what got me to this point. Just want to be aggressive from the jump, make the right play.”

But Thompson grew quiet again after that. In the second and third quarters, he made three baskets.

And it wasn’t just Game 5.

Curry and Thompson, among the greatest backcourts in NBA history, had been getting worked throughout the series by the Rockets’ James Harden and Eric Gordon, and even backup Austin Rivers. In the first four games, those Warriors All-Stars had combined to shoot 39.1 percent overall, and 27.8 percent of their 3-point shots.