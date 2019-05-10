Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss rest of Rockets series

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
May 9, 2019

OAKLAND — When Kevin Durant limped off the court and vanished in the tunnel to the Warriors’ locker room Wednesday night, did the Warriors’ season vanish with him?

Durant suffered a strain in his right calf and will miss the rest of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors confirmed this Thursday afternoon. They lead the series 3-2. Durant will not travel to Houston for Game 6 on Friday, and he will not play in a possible Game 7 Sunday in Oakland. He will stay in the Bay Area and receive treatment, and team doctors will reevaluate his calf next week.

The Warriors did not say if Durant’s calf strain is Grade 1 or Grade 2. Santa Rosa doctor Gary Furness, who works for the California Athletic Commission, gave his expert opinion on the injury: “Assuming Grade 1: usually seven days minimum. Grade 2? Usually four to six weeks. And there really is no way to speed that along.”

Durant strained his calf with 2:05 left in the third quarter. He received a pass from Curry inside the 3-point line, caught the ball with his back to the basket, turned around, took one hard dribble to his right, jumped, sank a 16-foot baseline jumper and gave the Warriors a 68-65 lead.

As Durant watched the ball drop through the hoop, he turned and pushed off his right foot to jog down the court. But when he pushed off, he immediately looked back at his leg as if someone had kicked him. He grabbed the area between his calf and Achilles tendon and hopped in a circle. Then, he stopped jumping and walked flat-footed across the court, stopping every few steps to lean over and peer down at his injured leg with a startled, confused expression.

“You could see the look on his face,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “He didn’t really understand what was happening in that moment and was trying to figure it out. The first thought is (a torn) Achilles. Thankfully, it wasn’t that. During the timeout, we all looked at each other, and there were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team and the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments.”

They were the Warriors again, not just Durant’s supporting cast. They all needed to step up. And they did.

“They responded beautifully,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “We have to play differently because (Durant) is such a huge part of what we do. You saw Steph go into a different mode when Kevin was out. He knew he had to be the offensive fulcrum. He knew things were going to run through him. He took over that fourth quarter.”

Curry scored 12 points in the final quarter, but made only one of his final five shots. He needed help, and got it. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than 3:30 left in the game. And Kevon Looney recovered a loose ball, then dished it to Thompson, who scored a driving layup to give the Warriors a 104-99 lead with 4.1 seconds left.

“We were able to lock back in and find a way to win the game,” Curry said. “Now, we can regroup and understand whatever the situation is going forward.”

If the Warriors can beat the Rockets and advance to the Western Conference finals without Durant, the situation for him is hopeful. He suffered a similar injury in 2017 during Game 1 of a playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers, and missed the next two games. The Warriors won both of them without Durant, who returned for Game 4 in time to help the Warriors finish the sweep.

The situation for the Warriors is hopeful, too. They need to win just one of the next two games to eliminate the Rockets. The second game, if necessary, will be in Oakland, so the Warriors have the home-court advantage.

And the Warriors historically have played well without Durant. In 2015, two years before he joined the Warriors, they won the NBA Finals. And during the past 27 games when Curry has played and Durant has been out, the Warriors’ record is 26-1. They know how to win together, and have a championship pedigree that precedes Durant.

“You lose your best player, it’s deflating,” Klay Thompson said in his postgame press conference Wednesday night. “But we’ve (won a championship without Durant) before. It’s going to be incredibly difficult, but it’s the playoffs and people are not going to feel sorry for us. We’ll go down (to Houston) and give our best effort. That’s all you can really do. I have a ton of confidence every man on this team will step up in his absence. We just want to wish him a speedy recovery, because we’re not the same team without him.”

Kerr wouldn’t say who will start for Durant in Game 6. “We’ll have to reconfigure the rotation. With Kevin out, it changes everything.”

Center Andrew Bogut could return to the starting lineup. Through five games against the Rockets, Bogut has played just 10 minutes total. Looney certainly will receive more playing time in Game 6. And Shaun Livingston, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko probably will as well.

“It’s tough to replace the output that KD has been producing this entire playoff run,” Curry said. “But what Jonas was able to do when he came in, what Kevon did for us in those minutes down the stretch of the fourth quarter was huge. Everybody is going to need to be ready. We’re going to have to claw our way to one more win.”

