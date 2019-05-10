Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss rest of Rockets series

OAKLAND — When Kevin Durant limped off the court and vanished in the tunnel to the Warriors’ locker room Wednesday night, did the Warriors’ season vanish with him?

Durant suffered a strain in his right calf and will miss the rest of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The Warriors confirmed this Thursday afternoon. They lead the series 3-2. Durant will not travel to Houston for Game 6 on Friday, and he will not play in a possible Game 7 Sunday in Oakland. He will stay in the Bay Area and receive treatment, and team doctors will reevaluate his calf next week.

The Warriors did not say if Durant’s calf strain is Grade 1 or Grade 2. Santa Rosa doctor Gary Furness, who works for the California Athletic Commission, gave his expert opinion on the injury: “Assuming Grade 1: usually seven days minimum. Grade 2? Usually four to six weeks. And there really is no way to speed that along.”

Durant strained his calf with 2:05 left in the third quarter. He received a pass from Curry inside the 3-point line, caught the ball with his back to the basket, turned around, took one hard dribble to his right, jumped, sank a 16-foot baseline jumper and gave the Warriors a 68-65 lead.

As Durant watched the ball drop through the hoop, he turned and pushed off his right foot to jog down the court. But when he pushed off, he immediately looked back at his leg as if someone had kicked him. He grabbed the area between his calf and Achilles tendon and hopped in a circle. Then, he stopped jumping and walked flat-footed across the court, stopping every few steps to lean over and peer down at his injured leg with a startled, confused expression.

“You could see the look on his face,” Stephen Curry said after the game. “He didn’t really understand what was happening in that moment and was trying to figure it out. The first thought is (a torn) Achilles. Thankfully, it wasn’t that. During the timeout, we all looked at each other, and there were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team and the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments.”

They were the Warriors again, not just Durant’s supporting cast. They all needed to step up. And they did.

“They responded beautifully,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “We have to play differently because (Durant) is such a huge part of what we do. You saw Steph go into a different mode when Kevin was out. He knew he had to be the offensive fulcrum. He knew things were going to run through him. He took over that fourth quarter.”

Curry scored 12 points in the final quarter, but made only one of his final five shots. He needed help, and got it. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green each hit a clutch 3-pointer with less than 3:30 left in the game. And Kevon Looney recovered a loose ball, then dished it to Thompson, who scored a driving layup to give the Warriors a 104-99 lead with 4.1 seconds left.

“We were able to lock back in and find a way to win the game,” Curry said. “Now, we can regroup and understand whatever the situation is going forward.”