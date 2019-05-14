Four area high school teams earn top seeds as playoffs begin

(8) Ferndale vs. (9)Cloverdale, 5 p.m. (5) St. Vincent vs. (12) University, 5 p.m. (2) St. Bernard’s vs. (15) Sonoma Academy, 5 p.m.

(8) Redwood Christian vs. (9) Kelseyville, 7 p.m. (5) Fort Bragg vs. (12) El Molino, 5 p.m. (6) Middletown vs. (11) St. Helena, 5 p.m.

(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (16) Moreau Catholic, 5 p.m. (5) Pinole Valley vs. (12) Piner, 5 p.m. (3) Sonoma Valley vs. (14) Encinal, 7 p.m.

(8) Casa Grande vs. (9) Petaluma, 5 p.m. (4) Maria Carrillo at (13) Arroyo, 5 p.m. (5) Marin Catholic vs. (12) Ukiah, 5 p.m. (3) Tamalpais at (14) Windsor, 5 p.m.

For three dozen high school softball and baseball teams, the season continues this week with North Coast Sectional playoffs.

Four area teams won No. 1 seeds in the divisional brackets: Rancho Cotate, Cloverdale and St. Vincent in softball, and Cardinal Newman in baseball.

Overall, 10 teams were ranked in the top three in Divisions 2 through 6 — six softball and four baseball.

First-round games will be Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting. Forecasts call for rain in Sonoma County beginning Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

Division 2 Rancho Cotate softball looks to improve its record of 20-3 overall and 9-1 in the North Bay League-Oak Division — the only league loss a forfeit after the opposing coach raised a rules violation.

The Cougars will host No. 16 Bethel on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

In Division 3 baseball, No. 1 Cardinal Newman, 20-6 overall and 13-2 in NBL-Oak, will host No. 16 Moreau Catholic at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Newman finished the season strong, winning its last three games and capturing league and divisional tournament titles.

“Last week was a big week for us, winning the last two games in the tournament,” said coach Derek DeBenedetti. “We knew we had shot, if we could finish the season strong, that we could be at the top.”

Earning a high seed guarantees home-field advantage, since games are typically played at the higher-seeded team’s field.

“Other than that, it’s no pressure being the one seed. We just play our game. It’s just another team we have to face,” he said.

Newman has a turf field, which could allow more play if rain isn’t too bad.

In softball, the other top seeds — Division 4 Cloverdale (23-0, 14-0 North Central League I) and Division 5 St. Vincent (13-6, 5-1 NCL II) — have first-round byes.

St. Vincent will host the winner of California School for the Deaf and Urban at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cloverdale’s round-two game hasn’t been scheduled.

Second-seeded Laytonville softball will host No. 3 Valley Christian in a Division 6 semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Division 6 Credo baseball also has a bye into the semifinals, where the No. 2 Gryphons will on Saturday host the winner of No. 3 Point Arena and No. 6 Laytonville, who play Tuesday.

No. 3 softball seeds Newman (Division 4) and Credo (Division 5) have first-round byes, while Division 3 Sonoma Valley will play No. 14 Campolindo on Tuesday evening.

Sonoma Valley baseball, seeded 3 in Division 3, hosts No. 14 Encinal Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In all, 36 Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county teams won bids to the sectionals. Playoffs are scheduled through May 21-22 semifinals, with the championship games’ times and locations to be determined.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.