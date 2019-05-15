Empire notes: Panthers grad Kirsten Carter podiums 4 times for Aggies

Santa Rosa High grad and UC Davis freshman Kirsten Carter continues to dazzle in her inaugural track season for the Aggies.

Carter won the 400 meters at the Big West Championship on Saturday in 53.85 (second-fastest in Aggie history) and finished third in the 200 meters, crossing in 23.86. She ran the second leg on the 4x100 relay team that won the event in 45.21 and claimed the fifth-fastest time in school history and also ran second on the 4x400 relay that took second place in 3:40 — posting the fifth-fastest time in school history.

Schulz finishes second, fourth at Big West

At the same meet, El Molino grad and redshirt freshman Brian Schulz ran to a fourth-place finish in the 10,000 meters in 30:54 and second place in the 5,000 meters. His 5,000-meter time was 14:39.

Corday cracking Jags’ records on track

Vince Corday broke the Windsor High School record in the 300-meter hurdles at the North Coast Section Redwood Meet Saturday at Maria Carrillo High School.

Corday, a senior, finished in first in 39.56, ahead of Brayden Glasscock, a senior from Santa Rosa who crossed in 39.65. Kobe Johnson of Terra Linda took third in 40.57.

Corday owns the school record in the 400 meters (52.05) and is also the second-fastest Jag ever to run the 800 meters (1:57). Corday’s hurdle run earned him the third seed at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions this weekend.

Bear Cubs headed to CCCAA state track meet

Four Santa Rosa Junior College Bear Cubs qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association state track and field meet this weekend at the College of San Mateo.

Waisea Jikoiono, a freshman who prepped at Montgomery, will compete in the high jump, while Tom E, a sophomore who graduated from Maria Carrillo, advanced in the pole vault and Justen Santa, a freshman from Petaluma High, will compete in the discus.

For the women, Assata Polk, a freshman who attended Maria Carrillo, advanced in the 400 meters.

Vikings’ Batchelder earns soccer honor

Montgomery’s Zack Batchelder was named to the 2019 Allstate All-American team. The list of 50 boys from across the U.S. was released May 7.

Batchelder, a junior striker for the Vikings, helped lead the team to a 21-1-2 finish this season and an undefeated run through the North Bay League-Oak Division. The Vikings won the North Coast Section Division 2 title for the second straight year before falling to Berkeley High in the first round of the Division 1 NorCal tournament.

River Town paddlers heading to Worlds

Two locals will represent the U.S. at the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Romania Aug. 1-4. Philip Majumdar, 15, a rising junior at Sonoma Academy, and Zachary Alva, 20, a graduate of Credo High who now attends Santa Rosa Junior College, both advanced to the international competition after racing out of the team trials in Oklahoma City in April.

Alva races in the under-23 age group and Majumdar races in the junior category. Both athletes are members of River Town Racers kayak racing club and are part of a development program that focuses on qualifying paddlers for the Olympics.

