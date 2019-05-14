Blazers present new challenge to Warriors

OAKLAND — Sure, the Warriors may beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. But the Warriors may have to beat them without Kevin Durant. He could miss the entire series with a strained right calf.

Durant is “not that close” to returning, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Monday afternoon at the Warriors practice facility.

“Everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff,” Kerr said while looking down and shaking his head. “He hasn’t even stepped on the floor yet. We have tried to remain somewhat vague, because the injury is really open-ended in terms of how long he’s going to need to recover. But I think in doing so, people have gotten the idea that he’s going to come back and be Willis Reed or something. He hasn’t even stepped on the floor yet. He still has pain. There’s some time ahead of him in the rehab process. We’ll have a more detailed update on Thursday.”

Durant strained his calf Wednesday, May 8 with two minutes left in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Houston Rockets. Durant sank a jump shot, turned and jogged down court. As he began to run, he started hopping in a circle while holding his lower right leg, then limped straight to the Warriors locker room.

The Warriors still haven’t said whether Durant suffered a Grade 1 or Grade 2 calf strain. If it’s Grade 1, that injury takes seven to 10 days to heal, which means Durant could return Saturday for Game 3 in Portland. But, if it’s a Grade 2 strain, that injury takes four to six weeks to heal, meaning Durant could miss the rest of the playoffs.

Whatever the case, Durant probably won’t start practicing until a couple days after he’s pain free. The Warriors most likely will give him a few days to practice before they play him in a game to reduce the risk of reinjuring his calf.

Same goes for DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his quadriceps on April 15 during Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Los Angeles Clippers. Cousins has made progress with his rehab and hopes to return for the playoffs, according to published reports. But, Kerr said it’s “unlikely” Cousins will return against the Blazers.

“He hasn’t had any live stuff on the court yet,” Kerr said. “He is not that close, either. If a guy hasn’t even seen any live action the day before the first game of the series, it’s tough to see that turning around quickly. Hopefully, another week goes by, things start to get better and now we have a better prognosis. At this point, we’re getting ready for this series without both of them (Cousins and Durant).”

The Warriors certainly have the talent and championship pedigree to beat the Blazers without Durant and Cousins. Two years ago, the Warriors faced the Blazers during the first round of the playoffs, before Cousins was on the team. Durant missed two games with a strained calf, and the Warriors still swept the series.

But, the Blazers have improved since then. They added a few key role players — starting center Enes Kanter, backup center Zach Collins and backup shooting guard Seth Curry, Steph’s younger brother.