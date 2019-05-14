Mariners finish off A’s in 10th

SEATTLE — Domingo Santana hit a tying two-out RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning and then scored the winning run on Omar Narvaez’s single, and the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the 10th, the last of Oakland’s five solo homers, to give the A’s the lead. But Seattle had one rally left, all of it coming with two outs against Joakim Soria (1-3).

Daniel Vogelbach, whose three-run homer in the eighth tied the score at 4-4, walked. Pinch-runner Dee Gordon stole second and jogged home when Santana hit a 2-2 pitch from Soria just fair down the left-field line to pull Seattle even at 5-all. Narvaez followed with a single to left field and Santana scored well ahead of Robbie Grossman’s throw.

Oakland starter Mike Fiers and his bid for consecutive no-hitters had long been finished before the crazy 10th inning. Laureano homered on a 1-2 pitch from Brandon Brennan (2-2), his fifth home run of the season.

Khris Davis homered twice for Oakland, ending a monthlong drought without a long ball for last year’s AL leader.

Davis hit his 10th home run on April 12 against Texas, but had none in his next 70 at-bats before golfing an 0-2 pitch into the left-field bullpens in the sixth inning. Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi had retired 10 straight before Davis connected.

Davis hit his second home run leading off the eighth inning. It was his 25th career multi-homer game. Mark Canha, activated off the injured list before the game, homered leading off the second inning and Matt Olson ended Kikuchi’s night with a homer leading off the seventh inning. It was the third homer for Canha and second for Olson.