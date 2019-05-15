A's fall to Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE — Daniel Vogelbach, Tim Beckham and Mitch Haniger homered, Roenis Elias pitched out of a bases-loaded jam and the Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 Tuesday night.

Haniger’s deep two-run shot into the second deck in left field in the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and Elias stopped a bases-loaded threat with two outs in the seventh with a strikeout, as the Mariners sent the A’s to their third straight loss, and fourth in six games.

Mike Leake (3-4) earned the win with an efficient start that was marred by a two-run error. Leake gave up five hits and struck out six. He was chased after 6⅔ innings when Oakland cut it to 4-3 on an RBI single by Robbie Grossman in the seventh inning.

Vogelbach led off the second inning with a line-drive home run to right field, his 11th of the season, before Beckham hit his seventh homer of the season two batters later. The solo shots gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead that stood up until Leake issued his only walk, to Ramon Laureano, with one out in the fifth.

Robbie Grossman singled one out later and the Mariners compounded those mistakes with their 46th error of the season on a routine throw. Beckham, playing out of position at second base while Dee Gordon recuperates from injury, bounced the throw to first baseman Edwin Encarnacion on Marcus Semien’s weak grounder for what could have been the third out.

Stephen Piscotty doubled on a weak pop fly to right field to lead off the seventh for Oakland, and Grossman chased Leake with a single that made it 4-3. Seattle reliever Corey Gearin allowed a single and a four-pitch walk to load the bases. But Elias entered and struck out pinch-hitter Chad Pinder on three pitches to end the threat and went on to earn his fifth save.