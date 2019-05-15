Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 1st home runs as Blue Jays top Giants 7-3

SAN FRANCISCO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice to become the third-youngest player to hit his first two major league homers in the same game, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Guerrero, who finished with three hits and four RBIs, became the youngest in franchise history to go deep as the Blue Jays won the opener of a six-game trip after losing five of six on a homestand in which they totaled eight runs.

Trent Thornton (1-4) pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win. The rookie right-hander struck out seven and overcame five walks.

The touted 20-year-old Guerrero homered in the first inning against Giants opener Nick Vincent (0-2), his first in 14 big league games. His drive to straightaway center was measured at 111.3 mph and traveled an estimated 438 feet.

The Toronto slugger had a hard-hit single in the second then added an even more impressive blast in the sixth off Reyes Moronta, a three-run drive estimated at 451 feet.

The only players younger than Guerrero to hit their first two home runs in the same game are Brian McCall in 1962 (19 years, 248 days) and Manny Machado in 2012 (20 years, 35 days).

Two-sport star Danny Ainge was the youngest Blue Jays player to homer, doing so on June 2, 1979 at 20 years, 77 days old. Guerrero is younger by 18 days.