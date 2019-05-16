Giants beat Blue Jays 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO — Edwin Jackson thinks his new place in baseball history has as much to do with his reputation as it does his repertoire.

Nearly 16 years after Jackson made his big league debut, both are still holding up.

Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto Blue Jays debut and pitched five innings without a decision in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

“It says I have a lot of perseverance,” Jackson said. “I’m not one to give in. I feel like out of those 14 teams, some of those teams have had situations that would probably make people want to go home and quit and cry. For me, the tougher it gets the harder I work and the harder I come to prove myself that I can come get outs in the major leagues.”

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.

Toronto acquired Jackson from Oakland on Saturday for $30,000. He began his tenure with his new team by throwing an 88 mph cutter that Joe Panik took for a called strike.

“We were thinking about 80 to 90 and he gave us 77,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. “He kept us in the game. He did a great job. He’s going to give you all he’s got every time he takes the mound, like he did today.”

Jackson had been tied with Octavio Dotel for most teams. Jackson agreed last month to a minor league contract with the A’s and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three minor league starts.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth off Ryan Tepera (0-2) after going 0 for 2 against Jackson.

“He’s always been a tough at-bat for me,” Crawford said. “Threw me a nasty cutter in my second at-bat, and has always mixed speeds with his slider and changeup.”

Mark Melancon (1-0) pitched out of a first-and-third, no-outs jam in the sixth for the win. Will Smith struck out the side in the ninth to remain perfect in 11 save chances.

Aramis Garcia also homered for San Francisco. Giants starter Shaun Anderson also gave up three runs — two earned — in five innings but allowed just two hits. He threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the third and allowed Guerrero’s tying grounder in the fifth.