Track and field notebook: Day of triumph, heartbreak

I haven’t often seen anyone cross the finish line in front of Healdsburg senior Gabby Peterson. So dominant is the distance ace that I had to ask: With a win in the 1,600 meters earlier in the day, did she want to win the 3,200 meters at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions Saturday, or was she just running for a top three finish and spot at the CIF state track and field championship next weekend?

She wanted the double, she said. She just got outsprinted at the end.

“Kelli (Wilson of Monte Vista) just had a great kick,” she said. “I think I stayed in the pack a little bit too long. I think my kick isn’t as fast as some of the others, so I needed to push the pace a bit more earlier on.”

Her second-place 10:32.53 was off the 10:25.15 she ran at Arcadia in April.

“I could definitely feel it a little bit in the middle of the 3,200,” she said of the toll the 1,600 win took on her legs.

But Peterson said it’s good fodder to think about in the days before the state meet, where she has the goods to make a splash in both. She’s currently ranked fourth in the state in the 1,600 meters and seventh in the 3,200 meters.

“I think it’s good. I’m trying to stay positive,” she said. “I’m really happy with the 1,600 and the 3,200 time was, I think, a good time for a double, so I’m trying to stay positive as I go forward.”

Godinez suffers crushing fall

Healdsburg High senior Dante Godinez had a heartbreaking day. On the final curve of a stacked 800-meter race, Godinez made a move to the outside and crumpled to the track in a devastating crash. He got up and sprinted the final meters to the finish. “I would never not finish a race,” he said afterward.

His fellow racers huddled around him as he sat on the infield, crushed, after the race.

“I was trying to get into the center, the inside, and I got clipped and I fell and I can’t do anything about it,” he said. “Stuff like that happens in races. All these guys are really great runners and they all deserve a spot at state. I just wish I could be one of them, too.”

Swinth misses state cut in 1,600 meters by a whisper

Maria Carrillo junior Colton Swinth experienced heartbreak of a different sort. The distance specialist came within a chest lean of making the state meet in the 1,600 meters.

He finished fourth, one place out of contention for state, in 4:19.77. The third-place runner’s time was 4:19.57.

“It’s been rough,” he said of missing a state berth. “This has been one of my dreams, desires, wishes since freshman year.

“Just to see it come down to the final 100 meters and the gap closing but not closing quick enough definitely was rough,” he said. “But it’s been a great time out here, great facility, great people around, great coaches.

“It was going to come down to the end and I guess I just didn’t have enough in the rain and everything,” he said. “But congratulations to everybody that made it to state. It’s a great group of people.