Empire track and field athletes win spots at state meet

The North Coast Section Meet of Champions opened Friday with athletes earning top spots and a place in Saturday’s final events — all with a trip to the CIF state track and field championships on the line.

From those who qualified for the finals Saturday, the top three finishers advance to the state meet at Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday and Saturday, May 24 and 25.

In addition to those who advanced to the finals Saturday, three area athletes in field events at MOC secured top finishes to earn spots at the state meet.

In boys shot put, Middletown senior Bryson Trask qualified for the state meet with the top put of 57 feet, 4.25 inches, and Ukiah junior Kalathan Laiwa-McKay qualified in the third spot with a heave of 52 feet, 11.5 inches.

Kassidy Sani, a junior at El Molino, finished with the second-best throw of the day in girls discus, 130 feet even, to earn a spot at the state meet.

Athletes who advanced to Saturday’s North Coast Section finals are:

Girls

4x100 relay: Santa Rosa (6th, 49.39).

1,600 meters: Gabby Peterson, Healdsburg (1st, 4:57); Sierra Atkins, Analy (2nd, 5:01); Aimee Armstrong, Maria Carrillo (7th, 5:08); Jasmin Hirth, Maria Carrillo (8th, 5:10).

100-meter hurdles: Dorah Brutus, Casa Grande (9th, 16.56).

800 meters: Sierra Atkins, Analy (3rd, 2:17); Jane McLoughlin, Napa (7th, 2:17.56); Leah Haley, Montgomery (11th, 2:18.99).

4x400 relay: Santa Rosa (7th, 4:03).

Boys

1,600 meters: Colton Swinth, Maria Carrillo (4th, 4:24); Pierce Kapustka, Maria Carrillo (7th, 4:21); Lucas Chung, Windsor (8th, 4:24).

110-meter hurdles: Zavier Rodriguez, Maria Carrillo (4th, 15.07); Landon Mispagel, Justin-Siena (7th, 15.39).

400 meters: Severin Ramirez, Maria Carrillo (7th, 49.99); Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman (9th, 50.07).

100 meters: Croix Stewart, American Canyon (3rd, 10.97); Ryan Searl, St. Helena (6th, 11.09).

800 meters: Dante Godinez, Healdsburg (5th, 1:57.17); Logan Moon, Casa Grande (11th, 1:56.48).

300-meter hurdles: Brayden Glascock, Santa Rosa (3rd, 39.37); Vince Corday, Windsor (5th, 39.85).

200 meters: Matthew Mason, Casa Grande (7th, 22.54); Justin Patterson, Cardinal Newman (9th, 22.61).

4x400 relay: Casa Grande (3rd, 3:23.26).