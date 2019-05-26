Highlights of Sonoma Raceway as it marks its 50th anniversary season

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 25, 2019, 7:41PM

1968

Robert Marshall Jr., an attorney from Point Reyes, and land developer Jim Coleman of Kentfield conceived of the idea of a race track on 730 acres at the southeastern point of Sonoma County while on a hunting trip. Ground is broken for the Sears Point Raceway 2.52-mile road course on Aug. 14 and construction completed in November. A Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) enduro on December 1 was the first race.

1969

March 8-9: The San Francisco National Open marks the first NHRA-sanctioned drag race in Sonoma.

March 29-30: National Championship points event under the SCCA marks the first road-course spectator event.

June 8: The raceway hosts its first NASCAR Pacific Coast Late Model Division race, won by Ray Elder in his 1969 Dodge.

Also this year: The first of many ownership changes takes place only four months after opening. Filmways, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company, buys the facility for $4.5 million.

Parnelli Jones is among the Trans-Am drivers in a race that drew 12,188 paid spectators.

The site was on the verge of hosting the ill-fated Altamont Music Festival, which was moved at the last minute to Tracy, and devolved into violence and the stabbing death of a fan.

1970

Dan Gurney wins a 150-mile USAC IndyCar road race with a field that includes Mario Andretti, Mark Donahue and Al Unser. But not long after the race, the track closes down to become a tax shelter for Filmways after $300,000 reported losses.

1973

Hugh Harn of Belvedere and Parker Archer of Napa arrange to lease the track from Filmways for $1 million.

Bob Bondurant moves the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving from Ontario Speedway in Southern California to Sears Point Raceway.

Duane C. Gomez, the 20-year-old son of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Vernon “Lefty” Gomez, dies of injuries received in a motorcycle accident at the track.

1974

Bondurant and partner Bill Benck take over the leased raceway.

American Motorcycle Association hosts national motocross races in the hills north of Turn 7. The AMA national motocross races are a big hit, but eventually phased out because of rising insurance costs.

1975

Filmways is back in the picture, hiring Jack Williams, the 1964 NHRA top-fuel drag champion, as operations chief. Filmways wants to clear spectator restrictions with the county of Sonoma and to try and build a major-event schedule.

1976

Raceway hosts first IMSA GT Championship race.

1977

Paul Ritter wins first AMA Superbike race on a Ducati.

Kenny Roberts competes in the Grand National championship (AMA Formula One road races), starting at the back of the pack and passing the entire field within four laps to win the race.

1979

A group called Black Mountain Inc., which includes Bondurant, William J. Kolb of Del Mar and Howard Meister of Newport Beach, purchases the track for a reported $1.5 million.

A crowd of 20,000 watches Kenny Roberts win an AMA national motorcycle race.

1980

Black Mountain adds a partner – the Long Beach Grand Prix Association – in hopes of improving marketing and public relations.

A group of nearby property owners attempt to have the track’s use permit revoked, citing trespassing, vandalism and littering.

The AMA Trans-USA motocross race, expected to draw 40,000 spectators, is canceled for lack of sponsorship.

The track then loses $20,000 on a NASCAR Winston West race featuring Winston Cup standouts Buddy Baker and Neil Bonnett.

1981

The Long Beach Grand Prix Association wants to rename the track Golden State International Raceway, claiming “Sears Point” is too regional to gain national name recognition with sponsors. A nasty battle between Black Mountain and Filmways ensues over default of payment.

Bondurant resigns as track president in a dispute with the LBGPA group and Filmways regains ownership of the track, and then sells it to operations chief Williams, Rick Betts and John Anderson for a reported $800,000. The new owners rename the track Sears Point International Raceway.

1983

David Hobbs of England wins the SCCA Trans-Am by 26 seconds, but takes a parting shot by calling it a “Micky Mouse bumpy track.”

Ford Motor Co. president Donald Peterson takes a 3-day course at Bondurant’s school and it leads to a much-needed Ford sponsorship at the track.

Williams names Dr. Frank N. Scott Jr. of Aptos and Harvey “Skip” Berg of Tiberon as partners in a move to bankroll track improvements.

1985

The track is completely repaved, in part with funds donated from the “Pave the Point” fund-raising campaign.

1986

Berg, president of a real estate acquisition and management firm headquartered in Seattle, takes control of the track after a nasty ownership battle with Williams.

1987

In one of the most significant moves in track history, the raceway signs a five-year agreement with the National Hot Rod Association to host the California Nationals.

1988

June 11: Ricky Rudd wins the inaugural Winston Cup race, beating Rusty Wallace by just 1.1 seconds.

July 31: The first NHRA nationals is a success, with an estimated 32,000 spectators. Joe Amato edged Dick LaHaie by .01 second in the top fuel championship.

1989

NASCAR signs a one-year contract to hold a Winston Cup race at the track and a track record 53,000 spectators attend the nationally televised race.

1990

John Force posts his first of eight Funny Car wins in Sonoma, the most of any NHRA racer. He goes on to win in 1990-92, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2007 and 2016

1991

The track loses Ford as a major sponsor (Ford returned in ‘93) when Bondurant moves his school to Phoenix Raceway. Skip Barber Racing School signs on.

Track officials announce that 1990 was the first year a true profit was made at the track.

Steve Page, a marketing executive for the Oakland A’s, becomes the track president.

1992

Save Mart Supermarket becomes title sponsor of the annual NASCAR Cup Series event.

Aug. 2: Don Prudhomme becomes the first driver to win in two different professional classes in Sonoma — Funny Car (1989) and Top Fuel (1992).

1995

A $3 million renovation begins, with tower VIP suites as the centerpiece, a new media center and a driver’s hospitality lounge.

The NASCAR Super Truck series is added to the track’s major-event schedule.

May 7: Dale Earnhardt wins his only NASCAR road-course race.

1996

The track is purchased for $38.1 million by O. Bruton Smith and his publicly traded Speedway Motorsports, Inc., which included at the time oval tracks at Atlanta; Bristol, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Fort Worth, Texas.

The company makes an additional purchase of 890 acres of adjoining property on the west to help traffic congestion and parking for the 1998 Winston Cup race.

Skip Barber Driving School moves to Laguna Seca and is replaced by the Russell Driving School.

A crowd of 102,000 turns out for the Winston Cup race.

1997

Page outlines a $25-$30 million track improvement proposal designed to improve the spectator experience and reduce traffic slowdowns leading to the track. The proposal would remodel existing facilities, add multiple new buildings and include new high-rise grandstands.

The plan to quadruple grandstand capacity to 100,000 spectators with aluminum bleachers atop the visible hillside prompts an opposition campaign that included misleading allegations and scare tactics.

Opponents complain about noise, traffic and other track impacts on Sonoma Valley and Southern Sonoma County.

1998

The raceway released conclusions from a report it commissioned that says the track’s activities contribute $127.4 million to the Sonoma County economy each year as the North Bay’s largest and most lucrative sports franchise. It calculates that the track’s 650,000 spectators, participants and other visitors spend $68.5 million a year, while the track itself generates $58.9 million through wages, ticket sales and goods and services provided.

Sears Point officials spend more than $1 million reconfiguring the road course by adding a fast “chute” between turns 4 and 7. The change allow spectators to see more of the race than in previous Winston Cup events. Jeff Gordon wins.

The raceway abandons plans for the high-rise grandstands, modifying plans instead to create multiple terraced seating areas into the curved landscape surrounding the track.

1999

Aug. 7: Warren Johnson runs the first 200-mph plus for Pro Stock in Sears Point history, covering the course at 200.77 mph.

2000

July 22: Allan McNish sets the record for the fastest lap ever recorded at Sears Point Raceway on the 12-turn configuration in an Audi R8 with a lap of 112.440 mph.

2001

April 24-25: Raceway unveils the newly reconfigured Chute during a two-day NASCAR Winston Cup test session.

Aug. 5: Phase two of the raceway’s modernization kicks off at the conclusion of the NHRA FRAM Autolite Nationals when drag racers John Force and Gary Scelzi rip up portions of the drag strip on bulldozers.

2002

March 13: The new three-quarter mile, 16-turn karting track opens.

March 27: NHRA stars Gary Scelzi and Kenny Bernstein take the ceremonial first pass down the refurbished quarter-mile drag strip, which features a 660-foot concrete launch pad and has been separated from the road course and moved in front of a new permanent grandstand.

June 22: Raceway takes finishes modernization and announces new naming right partner, becoming Infineon Raceway.

2003

The raceway hosts Challenge Bibendum, organized and hosted by Michelin, an event designed to bring together and test the best available technologies for environmentally positive vehicles.

2004

Angelle Sampey becomes the first female NHRA Nationals winner in Sonoma capturing her first Pro Stock Bike win at Infineon Raceway and resetting the elapsed-time record (7.048 seconds).

The California Outdoor Sports Championships marks the first national cycling event at the raceway.

2005

Rusty Wallace and Mark Martin become the first drivers inducted into the raceway’s Wall of Fame, and Warren Johnson becomes the first drag racer inducted.

Aug. 28: IndyCar brings major open-wheel racing back to Sonoma for the first time in more than 30 years. Tony Kanaan wins the inaugural event.

2008

NHRA announces that the Top Fuel and Funny Car classes will race to 1,000 feet instead of the traditional 1,320 feet or one-quarter mile.

2010

Discovery Bay’s Elena Myers becomes the first woman to win an AMA Pro Road Race with a victory in the SuperSport class.

The raceway hosts the TTXGP U.S. Championships, marking the first zero-carbon motorcycle race on U.S. soil.

2012

Hershel McGriff, the longest competing driver in NASCAR history, completes his last NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West at the age of 84. His first race was the 1950 Southern 500 at 22.

The 10-year sponsorship with Infineon Technologies ends and the raceway is rebranded Sonoma Raceway.

2013

Raceway officials introduce a dedicated “NASCAR Express” train from Sacramento to the raceway on NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race days.

John Cardinale, a longtime vice president for media and community relations, died at 47 of gastric cancer, leaving a wife and two daughters.

2014

Courtney Force becomes the winningest female driver in Funny Car history after defeating her father, John Force, in the final round. She topped the record previously held by her sister, Ashley.

Raceway seeks county permission to amend its use permit to allow one large-scale music festival a year on several stages throughout the site.

2015

Jeff Gordon finishes 16th in his final NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway as a full-time driver.

Request to expand to host music festival is pulled after vocal opposition and fears of noise and safety are raised.

2016

Tony Stewart claims the last victory of his historic Cup Series career with a last-lap pass of Denny Hamlin.

John Force adds to his record for most NHRA career victories in Sonoma, with eight in the Funny Car class (1990-92, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2016).

2017

Kevin Harvick becomes the first driver in Sonoma history to sweep both the Saturday and Sunday main event and earns his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Sonoma victory.

Robert Hight sets the NHRA national Funny Car speed record at 339.87 mph.

J.R. Todd secured his first career Funny Car victory, making him the first African-American to win in the NHRA Funny Car category and the second driver in NHRA history to win at Sonoma Raceway in both nitro categories (Top Fuel, 2006, ’16 and Funny Car, 2017); the first was Don Prudhomme (Funny Car, 1989 and Top Fuel, 1992).

2018

IndyCar announces it will move its open-wheel race from Sonoma Raceway to Monterey County’s Laguna Seca. The coastal track held Indy raceds from 1983-2004, when Sonoma began hosting the IndyCar series. The race had been a six-figure financial loser for several years.

The raceway hosts more than 1,000 students from 99 high schools and universities across North and South America at Make the Future California featuring Shell Eco-marathon Americas, an event that challenges future engineers and scientists to go the farthest with the least amount of energy.

2019

In the 50th anniversary season, the raceway plans a number of special events throughout the season to mark the occasion.

Sources: Press Democrat archives and Sonoma Raceway

