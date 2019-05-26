Highlights of Sonoma Raceway as it marks its 50th anniversary season

Highlights of Sonoma Raceway as it marks its 50th anniversary season

1968

Robert Marshall Jr., an attorney from Point Reyes, and land developer Jim Coleman of Kentfield conceived of the idea of a race track on 730 acres at the southeastern point of Sonoma County while on a hunting trip. Ground is broken for the Sears Point Raceway 2.52-mile road course on Aug. 14 and construction completed in November. A Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) enduro on December 1 was the first race.

1969

March 8-9: The San Francisco National Open marks the first NHRA-sanctioned drag race in Sonoma.

March 29-30: National Championship points event under the SCCA marks the first road-course spectator event.

June 8: The raceway hosts its first NASCAR Pacific Coast Late Model Division race, won by Ray Elder in his 1969 Dodge.

Also this year: The first of many ownership changes takes place only four months after opening. Filmways, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company, buys the facility for $4.5 million.

Parnelli Jones is among the Trans-Am drivers in a race that drew 12,188 paid spectators.

The site was on the verge of hosting the ill-fated Altamont Music Festival, which was moved at the last minute to Tracy, and devolved into violence and the stabbing death of a fan.

1970

Dan Gurney wins a 150-mile USAC IndyCar road race with a field that includes Mario Andretti, Mark Donahue and Al Unser. But not long after the race, the track closes down to become a tax shelter for Filmways after $300,000 reported losses.

1973

Hugh Harn of Belvedere and Parker Archer of Napa arrange to lease the track from Filmways for $1 million.

Bob Bondurant moves the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving from Ontario Speedway in Southern California to Sears Point Raceway.

Duane C. Gomez, the 20-year-old son of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Vernon “Lefty” Gomez, dies of injuries received in a motorcycle accident at the track.

1974

Bondurant and partner Bill Benck take over the leased raceway.

American Motorcycle Association hosts national motocross races in the hills north of Turn 7. The AMA national motocross races are a big hit, but eventually phased out because of rising insurance costs.

1975

Filmways is back in the picture, hiring Jack Williams, the 1964 NHRA top-fuel drag champion, as operations chief. Filmways wants to clear spectator restrictions with the county of Sonoma and to try and build a major-event schedule.

1976

Raceway hosts first IMSA GT Championship race.

1977

Paul Ritter wins first AMA Superbike race on a Ducati.

Kenny Roberts competes in the Grand National championship (AMA Formula One road races), starting at the back of the pack and passing the entire field within four laps to win the race.

1979

A group called Black Mountain Inc., which includes Bondurant, William J. Kolb of Del Mar and Howard Meister of Newport Beach, purchases the track for a reported $1.5 million.

A crowd of 20,000 watches Kenny Roberts win an AMA national motorcycle race.