Barber: Warriors need to sweep the Trail Blazers

PORTLAND

Speaking to reporters on an upper floor of the downtown Nines Hotel here, Draymond Green was ticking off the reasons it would behoove his Warriors to beat the Trail Blazers on Monday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

“I think it’s very motivating for us, to try to sweep this series and have that time off,” Green said. “Obviously, we’re a little banged up. And so nine days off would be great for us. Allow Andre time to heal. Shaun’s old.”

Did Green have to put that fine a point on it?

Yes, Shaun Livingston is 33, which might be 64 in NBA years. But the old man still has a little life in his midrange jumper. Andre, meanwhile, is Andre Iguodala, who suffered a mysterious calf injury in Game 3 at Moda Center on Saturday night. An MRI exam came back clean, and Iguodala, another Warriors elder and an important defensive cog, is sort of day-to-day.

Should the Warriors lose Monday, it’s not like any sense of dread will set in. They would still return to Oakland with a 3-1 series lead, still be overwhelming favorites to finish off Portland and return to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year. Their confidence wouldn’t be shaken even a little.

But if you’re Golden State coach Steve Kerr, you must be thinking, “Why not just take care of business and deliver the blow of mercy to the plucky Trail Blazers?”

Curry, speaking just before Green, was asked to ponder the experience of going from Round 1 of the 2019 playoffs vs. the Clippers to Round 2 vs. Houston, with just one day of rest between the two. Was that better or worse than the comparatively generous three days of rest between Game 6 of the Houston series and Game 1 of this one?

“I guess we’ve been able to do both,” Curry said. “Like, I don’t know if one is better than the other. Obviously, if you want rest and get healthy, that’s a priority. But whether you’re coming off less-than-48-hour turnaround between Clippers and Houston, or three days between Houston and Portland, you just show up ready to play. … Game One’s usually a feeling-out process anyway. We’ve seen a little bit of everything these last five years.”

Curry was just being honest, and an athlete’s mentality dictates eternal readiness. But let’s be real. A few days off would really help this veteran team.

That’s true under any circumstances, but could be magnified depending on what happens in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA Finals begin May 30, regardless of what transpires in Portland, Oakland, Milwaukee or Toronto. As Green noted, the Warriors will secure a full nine days off if they sweep the Trail Blazers. Neither the Bucks nor the Raptors will have that luxury; Milwaukee leads 2-1 after losing Sunday night. The East series could go anywhere from five to seven games.

The time off is more important for the Warriors, though. Say the Bucks are their Finals opponent. Milwaukee’s core four players (the minutes get roundly distributed after that) are 24, 27, 29 and 30 years old. With Kevin Durant out for the Warriors with a calf injury, their four key guys are 28, 28, 30 and 35. And now Iguodala, the oldest of them all, is nursing the type of injury that can become a nagging concern without rest.