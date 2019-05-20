Barber: Warriors need to sweep the Trail Blazers

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 19, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PORTLAND

Speaking to reporters on an upper floor of the downtown Nines Hotel here, Draymond Green was ticking off the reasons it would behoove his Warriors to beat the Trail Blazers on Monday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

“I think it’s very motivating for us, to try to sweep this series and have that time off,” Green said. “Obviously, we’re a little banged up. And so nine days off would be great for us. Allow Andre time to heal. Shaun’s old.”

Did Green have to put that fine a point on it?

Yes, Shaun Livingston is 33, which might be 64 in NBA years. But the old man still has a little life in his midrange jumper. Andre, meanwhile, is Andre Iguodala, who suffered a mysterious calf injury in Game 3 at Moda Center on Saturday night. An MRI exam came back clean, and Iguodala, another Warriors elder and an important defensive cog, is sort of day-to-day.

Should the Warriors lose Monday, it’s not like any sense of dread will set in. They would still return to Oakland with a 3-1 series lead, still be overwhelming favorites to finish off Portland and return to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year. Their confidence wouldn’t be shaken even a little.

But if you’re Golden State coach Steve Kerr, you must be thinking, “Why not just take care of business and deliver the blow of mercy to the plucky Trail Blazers?”

Curry, speaking just before Green, was asked to ponder the experience of going from Round 1 of the 2019 playoffs vs. the Clippers to Round 2 vs. Houston, with just one day of rest between the two. Was that better or worse than the comparatively generous three days of rest between Game 6 of the Houston series and Game 1 of this one?

“I guess we’ve been able to do both,” Curry said. “Like, I don’t know if one is better than the other. Obviously, if you want rest and get healthy, that’s a priority. But whether you’re coming off less-than-48-hour turnaround between Clippers and Houston, or three days between Houston and Portland, you just show up ready to play. … Game One’s usually a feeling-out process anyway. We’ve seen a little bit of everything these last five years.”

Curry was just being honest, and an athlete’s mentality dictates eternal readiness. But let’s be real. A few days off would really help this veteran team.

That’s true under any circumstances, but could be magnified depending on what happens in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA Finals begin May 30, regardless of what transpires in Portland, Oakland, Milwaukee or Toronto. As Green noted, the Warriors will secure a full nine days off if they sweep the Trail Blazers. Neither the Bucks nor the Raptors will have that luxury; Milwaukee leads 2-1 after losing Sunday night. The East series could go anywhere from five to seven games.

The time off is more important for the Warriors, though. Say the Bucks are their Finals opponent. Milwaukee’s core four players (the minutes get roundly distributed after that) are 24, 27, 29 and 30 years old. With Kevin Durant out for the Warriors with a calf injury, their four key guys are 28, 28, 30 and 35. And now Iguodala, the oldest of them all, is nursing the type of injury that can become a nagging concern without rest.

The Warriors would like nothing better than to beat the Trail Blazers in four games, and to watch the Bucks and Raptors go antler-and-nail over a grueling seven-game series. Not only would it allow the minor bumps and bruises to heal, it would remove the temptation to get Durant or center DeMarcus Cousins (strained quad) on the court before either is fully ready.

Here’s the problem, and you don’t need even need to be reminded if you have watched the Warriors much this season: Kerr’s team has a tendency to lose focus. It happened several times in the regular season, when Golden State lost at home, by many points, to vastly inferior teams. And it has happened in the playoffs, including the Clippers’ historic 31-point comeback at Oracle Arena.

Have the Warriors outgrown their carelessness? They had some bad quarters and halves against the Rockets, but none of those letdowns that leave you scratching their heads.

Maybe they are gaining focus as the postseason unfolds. Or maybe they are overdue for a clunker against the Trail Blazers, who will be hell-bent for 120 points in a final chance to save face in front of the home fans.

I don’t know that “Let Shaun Rest” will be enough of a rallying cry to get the Warriors to bear down Monday night.

But they have another strong motive, as voiced by Green on Sunday.

“I think it’s very important for us to come out tomorrow with the right mindset,” he said. “We didn’t do that against the Clippers, we extended the series and all of a sudden Klay and Steph was going into the Houston series questionable, because ankle injuries they suffered in a series that should have been over.”

Ah, that. The Warriors were good for one more letdown in the opening series against the Clippers, falling 129-121 in Game 5. Again, no one panicked. But Curry and Thompson both rolled their ankles in Game 6 and were less than 100 percent when the conference semis began.

That, better than anything, illustrates the larger point here. Don’t screw around in the playoffs. Everyone has a bad game every once in a while, and any NBA player can have an unexpectedly good one. (Witness Portland’s Meyers Leonard and his 16 points in Game 3.) But there is no excuse for a halfhearted effort at this stage.

“Tomorrow’s a big opportunity for us, to obviously close out the series, get back to the Finals and take advantage of a little break,” Curry said. “To get healthy, get bodies refreshed and understand how difficult it’s gonna be to win a championship.”

In this reconfigured NBA, securing that title will be difficult even if Durant and Iguodala are healthy, and Cousins can make a contribution, and the rest of the cast is refreshed. If any of those factors don’t hold, the dynasty might be in trouble.

In other words, Monday would be a good night for the Warriors to, you know, play like the Warriors.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine