Sonoma Raceway at 50: Haven for Bay Area motor sports grew from ranch land

This two-part series examines the storied past of the raceway at Sears Point and its unwritten future.

SEARS POINT – A half-century ago, two North Bay auto racing fans formulated a bold vision while on a hunting trip on Sonoma County’s southernmost hillside overlooking San Pablo Bay’s mudflats and the gateway to Sonoma Valley.

At the time, dairy cows grazed the verdant hills. But Kentfield developer Jim Coleman and Point Reyes attorney Robert Marshall Jr. envisioned the rolling knolls and valleys as the perfect place to build a curvy road course and drag strip.

Five decades later, Sonoma Raceway hosts more than 100 auto-centric businesses, 300 daily employees and 340 days a year of racing-related events at its sprawling 1,620-acre facility at Highways 121 and 37.

The raceway is celebrating its 50th season of racing throughout this year by looking back on how far it’s come, while peering into the future for what might become of the facility as entertainment and automotive trends evolve with younger fans and greener practices.

In 1991, Steve Page, an Oakland Athletics’ marketing executive who’d never even been to a NASCAR race, was named track president. He took the steering wheel after a carousel of owners and operators rolled through over the years.

By multiple accounts, the track and its reputation were in less than stellar shape. Little outreach to the property’s neighbors had been done. The fan experience was almost an afterthought.

The word “rustic” is commonly used to describe the course in its first two-plus decades.

“Rustic is a generous word,” Page said. “Frankly, it was a hellhole from a customer-facing viewpoint. It was a very good racetrack, but there was no infrastructure to give guests a great experience.”

Race fans – traditionally not a fancy lot anyway – sat on prickly star thistle on unsheltered dirt hillsides, the blistering summer sun bearing down. In the rain, it was a mucky mess.

The raceway wasn’t any better for performers. There were only four garages, forcing race teams to work out of the back of their trucks.

Master plans for the original Sears Point Park filed with the county in November 1967 show a simple road course with long and short configurations and one long drag strip, dotted throughout with stands of trees. A small grandstand, but no frills.

Builders broke ground on the 2.52-mile course on Aug. 14, 1968 and construction wrapped up in November. The Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) hosted an enduro race on December 1, the first professional event there.

The first public event came in the new year with the first full season of racing. Motorsports have continued in the hills south of Sonoma, minus two years, for the next five decades.

Sears family land

The raceway was named for the former holder of Sears Point, the southern Sonoma County tract of land owned by Franklin Sears, who settled on 600 acres south of Sonoma in 1851. Sears and his father-in-law later bought another 15,000 acres, part of which is home to the present day racetrack.

Its early years saw a series of ownership changes and infighting between principals. Through the 1980s, the track struggled to find its identity and become profitable.

Just four months after it opened, the raceway changed hands for the first time. Filmways, a Los Angeles-based entertainment company known for “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “Petticoat Junction,” bought the facility for $4.5 million.