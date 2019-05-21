Barber: Relentless Warriors chase down Trail Blazers, 119-117

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 20, 2019, 11:19PM

PORTLAND - What does it feel like to be an opponent who jumps ahead of the Warriors by 17 points in a postseason game? What is it like to be the Portland Trail Blazers, who padded their lead to 95-78 with 1:55 left in the third quarter of Game 4 on Monday night?

The Trail Blazers set their jaws and bumped chests at that moment, but what was working in their minds? Did they really believe this game was theirs? Did they feel they had turned a corner? Or were the Warriors looming over them like a gathering storm?

The Blazers had reason to be nervous. They had led by 17 points in Game 2 of these Western Conference finals at Oracle Arena, but fell in a hail of jump shots by Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. And they led by 18 in Game 3 here at Moda Center, only to wither before the steam of the locomotive named Draymond Green.

Those were soul-sapping losses for the Trail Blazers, a good team that had survived a fantastic seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets, but who have spent several seasons living in the shadow of the Warriors.

Game 4 felt different, though. Portland loves its basketball team, and guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are proud and talented competitors. You had to figure the Blazers were good for one last win in 2018-19.

When Meyers Leonard hit a 15-foot jumper to grab that 17-point lead and the crowd yelled itself hoarse, what could you do but nod your head and say, “Yep, give ’em credit. This one belongs to Portland.”

But the Warriors wouldn’t concede that. In their minds, everything belongs to them — the ball, the possession, the game, the series, the season, the decade. They are famous for sharing the ball with one another, but they are misers when it comes to the competition.

“Like Draymond says, a 15-point deficit is like a two-minute run for us,” post player Jordan Bell said. “So it doesn’t scare us.”

Why? Because the Warriors have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, two of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA, Bell said.

“If there’s any time left, we have No. 30 and 11 on our team,” Bell added. “So there’s not many people that can put fear in our hearts.”

What must it have been like to be the Trail Blazers on Monday night? They couldn’t miss for much of the game. By halftime, they were hitting 60.9 percent of their shots, and 56.2 percent of their 3-pointers. They were on pace to score 138 points, which would have been the most points the Warriors had given up in the postseason under Steve Kerr.

Leonard was having the game of his life, and Lillard and McCollum were doing what they do.

“They hit a lot of shots,” Warriors center Kevon Looney said. “I feel like we gave ’em a couple of easy ones early, and they got their confidence going, they got their rhythm going.”

And yet Portland led by only four points at the half. Curry had kept the Warriors afloat with a scintillating, 25-point first half. The Trail Blazers were running in an adrenaline-fueled sprint, but the Warriors were right on their shoulders.

Over the late stretches of the game, the visitors outscored Portland 41-22.

“(Lillard and McCollum) were getting everything they wanted, and everybody else was, and so we knew if we wanted to a chance to win that game, that we were going to have to make a stand defensively and that’s what championship basketball is all about,” Green said.

Or as Looney put it, “First half we played at their pace, and second half we started pushing the ball.”

How did the Trail Blazers feel, knowing this was their best shot at taking a game from the Warriors? Superstar Kevin Durant was back in the Bay Area stretching his injured calf. DeMarcus Cousins was watching the game in the street clothes from the bench.

So was Andre Iguodala, Golden State’s defensive hero of Game 2, who has a calf strain of his own.

In their absence, Kerr started neophytes Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie, each making the first postseason start of his NBA career. Jacob Evans, buried so deeply on the Warriors bench that he needed a snorkel to breathe fresh air, played in the first quarter.

It was as if Kerr was daring the Trail Blazers to beat his second string.

What was it like for the Trail Blazers when Thompson drilled a 3-point shot from the top of the arc to tie the game at 111-111 with 1:48 left? This was their home court, but it was no longer their night.

The Warriors were the ax murderer in the horror movie, the ticking clock attached to the bomb, the shark in the water. Choose the analogy of your choice.

No one scored after that in regulation, and the game advanced to overtime.

And what must have been coursing through the minds of the Trail Blazers when the extra period began? They had fought so hard all year, overcome so much. And here they were, trying to stare down a dynasty without blinking.

“I think the championship pedigree, what that means is not panicking in big situations and trusting your teammates, trusting what you’re doing out there,” Kerr said.

Terry Stotts knows what Kerr was talking about.

“They have a confidence about them,” the Portland coach said afterward. “They feel like they are never out of a game, and they have the experience and they have done it before.”

Stotts added: “When they have been rewarded year after year after year with that style of play, there’s a reason to trust it.”

What must the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, vying in the Eastern Conference finals to get a crack at the Warriors, have been thinking when they watched this game, or if they view a replay Tuesday? Those teams are deeper in talent than the Trail Blazers, and more likely to give the Warriors a true challenge. They also know that Iguodala is likely to play in the NBA Finals, and probably Durant, too, and maybe even Cousins.

Anyway, it isn’t just about talent. The Bucks and Raptors should be able to match possessions with the Warriors, to play them close. But is that enough? As everyone saw Monday night, competing with the Warriors is one thing. Beating them is another.

Just ask the Trail Blazers.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

