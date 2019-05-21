Braves phenom Mike Soroka sticks it to Giants 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Soroka carried a perfect game into the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Monday night.

Austin Riley also homered for the Braves, who won the opener of a seven-game trip and have won eight of 11.

Soroka (5-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and two hits in eight innings. The right-hander has allowed one earned run or fewer in all seven starts this season. His ERA rose from 0.98 to 1.01. The 21-year-old Braves rookie retired the first 15 batters with relative ease before Brandon Crawford led off the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch to straightaway center field for a homer. It was the first home run allowed by Soroka since he made his major league debut on May 1, 2018, a streak of 61⅓ innings.

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies helped preserve Soroka’s gem, making a running catch with his back to the infield on a fly ball to short center field by Kevin Pillar that ended the fifth inning.

Sean Newcomb retired three batters for his first major league save.

Acuna homered leading off the game against San Francisco starter Andrew Suarez (0-1). It’s the 10th leadoff home run of Acuna’s career and second in as many games. Acuna also homered leading off Sunday’s 10-inning 3-2 loss to Milwaukee.

Acuna homered again in the seventh off Nick Vincent. Atlanta is 8-2 since Acuna was moved into the leadoff spot on May 10.

Riley’s two-run home run came off Suarez in the sixth, following a walk to Nick Markakis.

Suarez allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander, who was called up from Triple-A Sacramento, walked four and struck out five.

Up next

Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran goes for back-to-back wins after ending a three-game losing streak with five scoreless innings against St. Louis on May 16.

Right-hander Shaun Anderson makes his second career start for the Giants. Anderson allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings in his major league debut against Toronto on May 15.