Padecky: Kevin Durant's absence shows Warriors could be just fine without him

Kevin Durant may return to play in the NBA Finals next week.

I’m dreading it.

Three words I’d never thought I’d write. Three words that rain blasphemy on a team destined to be remembered forever with sonnets, hourlong biopics and — you can count on this — newborns named Draymond. Somewhere there’ll be Klay Boulevard and — given his penchant for community involvement — a Stephen Curry day care center. In the Bay Area, Steve Kerr will never have to pay for a meal for the rest of his life.

So why be poopy-pants about the greatest scorer since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Before Durant, Kareem and his Sky Hook was the last NBA player who could score whenever he wanted. “Kareem could score 100 every game if he wanted,” Hall of Famer Billy Cunningham once told me. Yes, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan were supreme talents, could bank 60 and no one would be surprised. But defensive swarm could slow them, inhibit them, frustrate them.

No such defense existed for Kareem, and no such defense exists for Durant. They get the ball when they want. They shoot the ball when they want. His Warriors teammates know that. That’s the problem. That’s what I’m dreading.

Pick a cliche. They all work. KD is their safety net, their ace in the hole, their escape valve, their binky when they get stressed (OK, maybe this last one wasn’t a cliche). But knowing they have the greatest point-maker in the last 30 years reduces the intensity, the intensity that we just saw in the last five playoff games.

That’s what I’m dreading. These five playoff games reminded me of what the Warriors once were. These five victories reminded me of 2014-15, when Golden State first burst on the scene with the most uncommon approaches, rarely seen in the NBA.

They played without ego. They passed the ball so often they damn near wore the cover off the thing. It was like playing a game of pinball — the ball would move so fast it almost seemed like it didn’t even touch hands. Their passes were crisp, quick, accurate. A guy would pass up a great shot for an even better one. Steph led the scoring, of course — at 23.8 points per game. Modest, as history has shown. And no one griped.

For those of us who grew tired of the Me First NBA player, it was a refreshing sight. It was stimulating to see the game played the way it was intended. Oh, that I wished John Wooden were alive to have seen it. He wouldn’t have believed what he saw — that indeed it was possible a superstar basketball player could play for the team, not himself.

While it was not their intent, the intense rivalry Magic Johnson and Larry Bird created in the ’80s evolved to the unholiest of holies — Anthony Davis announcing before the season was over that he was leaving New Orleans for a better team. A player, LeBron James, would decided who would be his coach. Every foul called now results in every player shaking his head, palms upward, faces contorted — he surely must have been stabbed.

“I’m thinking about the money I’m going to get,” said Durant to the Athletic, when asked what he was looking forward to this offseason.