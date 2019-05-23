NCS playoff roundup: Top seed Rancho Cotate ousted in softball

The host top-seeded Rancho Cotate softball team was stung by the long ball in a 7-4 upset loss on Wednesday night to eighth-seeded Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland in a North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal.

In the top of the third inning, Cougars ace starter Kaylee Drake gave up a grand slam to the Dragons’ Elizabeth Avery, followed by a solo shot by Nicole Hammoude. Three of the runs were unearned, courtesy of two Rancho Cotate errors.

“We made mistakes that we haven’t made all season. Our defense hurt us,” Rancho Cotate coach Tracy Poueu-Guerrero said. “We played atypical. You can’t make those mistakes in the postseason.”

Drake (7 innings, 7 runs/3 earned, 7 hits, 8 strikeouts) did not have her usual dominant performance and took the loss. Meanwhile, Rancho Cotate (21-4) scratched out four runs but was not clicking on all cylinders against Bishop O’Dowd (18-4) and Dragons starter Avery (Win, 7 innings, 4 runs/1 earned, 8 hits, 9 strikeouts).

“Avery pitched really well,” Poueu-Guerrero said. “Bishop O’Dowd came in and played tough.”

Even though Rancho’s playoff run ended unexpectedly early, Poueu-Guerrero said “The girls had an amazing season.”

CARDINAL NEWMAN 9, ARCATA 1

In a Division 4 quarterfinal, the host third-seeded Cardinals (20-4) scored seven runs in the first two innings to bury the sixth-seeded Tigers (17-10). Cardinal Newman hadn’t played a game for two weeks due to a first-round bye and postponements due to weather.

“It was good to play again,” Cardinal Newman coach Bill Vreeland said. “One of our goals was to come out early and put up runs early to shake off the rust.”

Cardinal Newman starter Annalise Talafili (Win, 7 innings, 1 unearned run, 2 hits, eight strikeouts) stymied the Tigers’ batters.

“Annalise was able to work both sides of the plate effectively,” Vreeland said. “She overpowered them.”

The Cardinals offense was led by Talafili (2 for 2, RBI), Erin Schnabel (1 for 4, RBI, 2 runs) and Mikayla McCormick (2 for 4, RBI, run).

In the top of the sixth with Cardinal Newman leading 9-1, Arcata loaded the bases with no outs but the Cardinals turned a rare triple play to end the threat. A fly out to center field, followed by an Arcata base runner thrown out at the plate and then another Tigers base runner tagged out at second base completed the trifecta.

“We talk a lot as a team about understanding game situations,” Vreeland said. “It was extraordinary when you get the third out at second base. You just don’t see that very often.”

Cardinal Newman will host second-seeded McKinleyville Friday at 5 p.m.

ST. VINCENT 5, CLEAR LAKE 3

The host top-seeded Mustangs (15-6) scored five runs in the first three innings and cruised to a Division 5 semifinal win over the fourth-seeded Cardinals (18-6). St. Vincent is 3-0 versus Clear Lake this season.

“We knew Clear Lake was going to be a tough team to beat, so we came out swinging,” St. Vincent coach Don Jensen said. “We had to attack them early and get them off-balance.”

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Abby Carvajal smashed a two-run double to give St. Vincent a 4-0 lead. St. Vincent added a run in the third inning.

Staked to a five-run lead, St. Vincent starter Sophia Skubic (Win, 7 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts) shut down the Cardinals for six innings before Clear Lake scored three runs in the seventh inning.