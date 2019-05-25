Benefield: Middletown's Bryson Trask buries Empire discus record at state meet

CLOVIS — Ronald Reagan was president. Olivia Newton John’s “Physical” was the top song in the land. And Superman was wrestling between his love for Lois Lane and his need to save the world from General Zod and his thugs in the box-office hit “Superman II.” The year? 1981. That was the year Chris Day of Montgomery High threw the discus 181 feet, 6.25 inches. No high schooler in the Redwood Empire has thrown the discus farther in 38 years.

Until Friday.

Middletown High senior Bryson Trask pulled off a bomb, hurling a throw of 181 feet, 10 inches to finish in third place in the preliminaries at the CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The finish landed him in the finals Saturday, and he promptly followed the feat with a qualifying session in the shot put, giving himself a chance to make the podium in two events.

His previous best in the discus had been a 176-3 throw back in February.

“I actually thought it was a subpar throw,” he said of his record breaker. “I didn’t think it was that good. Even watching it land, I didn’t think it was that amazing, but hearing the ‘181,’ it put a smile on my face.

“I’ve been working all season for this,” he said. “It’s been a really rough season for me. But I finally put everything together, the physical aspect, the mental aspect, and I was able to come out with a PR and the Redwood Empire record.

“I’m super happy,” he said. “I’m coming into (Saturday) on cloud nine, third place — I couldn’t believe it. And I’m ready to throw a bigger one.”

In order to do so, he’s going to do a couple of things differently Saturday.

Doubling here is a trick. Ask Maria Carrillo junior Zavier Rodrigues who high-jumped all afternoon, tying his personal record, then moved on to his 110-meter hurdle warmup.

But he had to interrupt his warmup to go back across the massive complex and compete in a jump-off in high jump. Gassed, he didn’t make the cut in either.

So it’s a bit of a puzzle trying to navigate two events at one of the biggest high school meets in the nation. It got to Trask in a way that had physical effects — he didn’t eat.

“I ended up skipping lunch,” he said. And he didn’t feel it in the discus, but in shot put, which has a different feel for Trask, he paid a price.

“I try to keep very calm for discus. I try to stay cool and collected and let the throws just happen,” he said.

Shot put, he said, demands something different.

“I normally like to ramp it up another gear for shot put,” he said. “But it just didn’t happen today. I was really flat. I didn’t have a whole lot of energy.”

“I was just super flat after throwing the discus,” he said.

So after a day of throwing, I asked him what he was going to eat Friday night, both to fill the tank and ready himself for another day of throws Saturday.