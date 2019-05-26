NCS playoff roundup: St. Vincent softball upset in title game

Clutch hitting and forced errors led to the Hoopa Valley High School softball team’s 4-3 upset win over St. Vincent de Paul in the North Coast Section Division 5 championship game Saturday in Petaluma.

“I was expecting to win. I thought we had the better team, but they were a lot better than I thought. They can hit and they proved that,” St. Vincent coach Don Jensen said. “Everything they did was great, they just did such a good job against us, but it was such a good game, too.”

The Mustangs (15-7 overall, 5-1 North Central II) entered the championship bracket as the top seed and reached the finals after defeating California School for the Deaf 13-1 in the quarterfinals and outlasting Clear Lake 5-3 in the semifinals.

St. Vincent came into the game on a four-game win streak after winning eight of its last 10 matchups.

The second-seeded Warriors (16-8, 10-2 Little 7) also played well in the early rounds, outscoring their opponents a combined 12-7.

Saturday’s was decided in the final inning. With the score tied 3-3 and runners on second and third base, Hoopa’s Beyonce Bussell hit a sacrifice fly to send Jasmine Kinney home, sealing the 4-3 win and the championship.

The Warriors got the scoring started in the third after Estelle Colegrove reached first on a single, followed by a sacrifice bunt and a double to put runners on second and third.

On the following at-bat, Mikayla Baugh hit a double to left field, driving both runners home to give Hoopa a 2-0 lead.

St. Vincent immediately answered in the bottom of the third with some offense. Alyssa Smith hit a triple to right field and reached home on an error on Sarah Sarlatte’s ground ball.

The Mustangs kept rolling later in the third. Sully Henry hit a home run to center field that sent Sarlatte home to go up 3-2.

The pitching and defense for both teams then stepped up and the fourth and the fifth innings were scoreless.

But in the top of the sixth, the Warriors’ Jackson reached second on an error by the Mustangs’ first baseman, Smith. Hoopa’s Emerald Bibancos then reached first on an infield error to put two on with one out.

The next Warriors batter hit a sacrifice bunt to send Jackson and tie the score at 3.

“Errors cost us a few runs. This is our third year being in the playoffs and most of the errors that we had came from our veteran players. My first baseman missing a throw to her — it was in the ground, but she makes those plays nine times out of 10,” Jensen said.

“If we corrected our errors, we probably would have been alright,” he said.

In the top of the seventh, Saint Vincent starting pitcher Sophia Skubic walked Kinney and Colegrove reached first on an error to put Kinney on third with one out. Bussell hit a sacrifice fly to score the runner for a 4-3 lead.

The Mustangs were unable to answer with any runs in the bottom of the seventh and Hoopa walked away with the title.

“Everything we hit seemed to go right at them. My catcher rocketed a few of them and I couldn’t believe it, they were right at people all the time,” Jensen said.

“I love my girls. It’s one of the top teams I’ve coached. They never argue, they never complain and they’ve done everything I’ve ever asked of them, and you’ve got to love that,” he added.

MARIN CATHOLIC 3, SONOMA VALLEY 1

In a Division 3 title game, the top-seeded Wildcats held off the third-seeded Dragons to capture the championship at San Marin High School on Saturday night.

Sonoma Valley, which defeated Moreau Catholic 10-0 in the last round, ends the season at 16-12.

SOUTH FORK 18, LAYTONVILLE 0

In a Division 6 championship game, the top-seeded South Fork Cubs hammered away at second-seeded Laytonville to win the title on their home field.

Laytonville, the NCL III champion at 6-0, ends the season at 9-6 overall.

In NCS baseball:

CREDO 8, SOUTH FORK 3

In a Division 6 championship game, the second-seeded Credo Gryphons of Rohnert Park upset top-seeded South Fork for the title Saturday in Humboldt County.

Credo, which finished second in the NCL II at 11-3, ends its season on a five-game win streak for a 14-5 overall record.