Iconic Packers QB Starr dies at 85

Bart Starr, who as the earnest and determined leader of the great Green Bay Packers teams of the 1960s became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in history — the in-the-huddle incarnation of their fierce and masterly coach, Vince Lombardi — died Sunday in Birmingham, Alabama. He was 85.

His death was announced by the Packers. He had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2014, the team said.

Starr, the son of a strict military man who told him he wished he were tougher, was an underperforming bench-warmer when Lombardi first arrived in Green Bay in 1959.

Like Starr’s father, Lombardi worried that the young man might be “too polite and maybe just a little too self-effacing to be the real bold, tough quarterback that a quarterback must be in the National Football League,” Lombardi later admitted

More than a half-century later, the annual NFL award given to a player, and voted on by players, for character and leadership on and off the field is called the Bart Starr Award.

Starr’s name may have been the most flamboyant thing about him. He would prove to be skilled, sly and incomparably successful: He won five NFL championships (in 1961, ’62, ’65, ’66 and ’67), and the first two Super Bowls, in 1967 and ’68. (New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady now has won six Super Bowls.)

The Packers, with Starr at quarterback, won three straight NFL championships, a run that helped bring new attention to pro football as it moved into the Super Bowl era.

He was named the league’s most valuable player in 1966 and received the same honor in Super Bowls I and II. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. And on a team known for running — with the flashy Paul Hornung and the rugged Jim Taylor — Starr was one of the league’s most efficient passers. He led the NFL in that crucial category in three seasons and, on average, for all of the 1960s — even though his rival Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts was often viewed as better.

Starr set career records for completion percentage, 57.4, and consecutive passes without an interception, 294. Those records were eventually broken in a league transformed by precision passing offenses and increasingly coddled quarterbacks, many groomed since childhood and arriving at the annual NFL draft as celebrities.

Starr, by contrast, was drafted in the 17th round in 1956 after barely playing his senior year at Alabama, and he may not have been the most talented player on the Packers during their glory years. Many teammates from that era — including Hornung, Taylor, Willie Davis, Forrest Gregg, Jerry Kramer and Ray Nitschke — are in the Hall of Fame.

Yet Starr became the Packers’ most essential player, perhaps best demonstrated with his quarterback keeper to win the “Ice Bowl” against the Dallas Cowboys in 1967. Lombardi was a new kind of coach — comprehensive, obsessive, relentless — and he needed a new kind of quarterback, serious and studious enough to put his grand plans into motion, to make crucial decisions when the game was on the line and to endure his sometimes harsh criticism. Starr became a passionate student and a superlative field general.

“I loved it,” Starr recalled in David Maraniss’s 1998 book, “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi.” “I loved the meetings. I never, ever was bored or tired at any meeting we were in with Lombardi. I appreciated what he was trying to teach. He was always trying to raise the bar.”

Starr played four seasons after Lombardi retired, but he never again made the playoffs as a quarterback. He retired after the 1971 season, his 16th. He was 37.

Starr returned to coach the Packers in 1975 and stayed for eight seasons, but he was not as effective on the sidelines as he had been in the huddle.