49ers return to practice field for Week 2 of OTAs

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM
May 28, 2019, 8:21PM
May 28, 2019, 8:21PM

Week 1 of OTAs was a bust for the 49ers.

Running back Matt Breida partially tore his pectoral muscle lifting weights while competing for a starting job. Free safety Jimmie Ward broke his clavicle diving for a ball without pads while competing for a starting job. And rookie first-round pick Nick Bosa strained his hamstring while competing for a starting job. The 49ers rushed Bosa back onto the field after he missed the past eight months rehabbing a core muscle.

Instead of establishing their depth chart and preparing for the upcoming season, the 49ers mostly set themselves back.

Now, they have a chance to atone for their Week 1 mistakes. Here are five things to watch during Week 2 of OTAs, which started Tuesday. Wednesday’s practice will be open to the media.

1. The intensity of practice: The 49ers conducted Week 1 of OTAs as if it were training camp. They permitted live contact and held a one-on-one pass-rushing drill, in which offensive linemen took turns trying to block rushing defensive linemen.

The 49ers did not uphold the spirit of OTAs. According to the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, “Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority.”

Live contact and pass rushing are not permitted during OTAs. Here’s the rule: “Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. “live” blocking, tackling, pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc.).

By being casual with this rule, the 49ers got two key players injured — Bosa and Ward. Bosa pulled his hamstring trying to accelerate past an offensive lineman, and Ward broke his clavicle diving to the ground just two days after he dangerously dove into a wide receiver to break up a pass.

The 49ers also risked getting fined. The first time a team violates OTA rules, the head coach receives a $100,000 fine, the front office receives a $250,000 fine and the team forfeits their upcoming week of OTAs. The second violation leads to a stiffer fine, plus the loss of a fourth-round pick in the next draft.

The 49ers would be wise to reduce the intensity of practice during Week 2.

2. The workloads for healthy players: Week 1 of OTAs was particularly strenuous, not just because the drills were aggressive, but also because a quarter of the roster wasn’t healthy enough to participate.

Last week, 20 players missed part or all of OTAs with an injury, leaving only 70 healthy players. Of those 70, five were kickers, punters or long-snappers, meaning the 49ers had just 65 healthy position players when they should have had 85.

Those 65 healthy players had to do the work of 85 men. Had to take extra reps and exert extra effort just so the team could have a full practice. All this extra work could lead to injuries for the some of the healthy players in Week 2 of OTAs.

Will the 49ers continue to push their 65 healthy players, or will the team give them a break?

3. The effectiveness of Adrian Colbert: Colbert is one player who will receive lots of work this week.

He currently is one of only two healthy free safeties on the 90-man roster. Ward is out eight to 12 weeks, and second-year free safety D.J. Reed is out until training camp while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

Colbert entered last season as the starting free safety and kept the job for six weeks until he injured his ankle and landed on the injured reserve list. He did not play well before he went down. He missed lots of tackles, broke up only one pass and frequently took bad angles to passes in the air.

Colbert will have the remainder of the OTAs, minicamp and the beginning of training camp to play free safety with the first-team defense and show he deserves to be a starter. If he continues to struggle as he did last season, the 49ers may need to sign a free safety before the season starts.

4. The Wide 9 defensive alignment: The 49ers are tweaking their defensive scheme.

Last season, the strong-side defensive end lined up directly across from the tight end. This is called a “six-technique” alignment. Last week during OTAs, the 49ers’ strong-side defensive end lined up outside the tight end, in a “Wide 9” alignment.

This change is small but significant.

By moving the strong-side defensive end outside the tight end, the 49ers’ defense will be more spread out and stronger against jet sweeps and outside runs, but not as strong against runs between the tackles. The 49ers apparently can live with this trade-off.

During Week 1 of OTAs, the 49ers used a Wide 9 alignment every play of 11-on-11 team drills. Will they continue to exclusively use this new defensive look, or will they mix in other alignments for Week 2?

5. The progression of Jimmy Garoppolo: Garoppolo is only eight months removed from ACL surgery.

The 49ers expect he’ll be a full-go for training camp, meaning he’ll be healthy enough to participate in 11-on-11 team scrimmages — the closest thing to a real game besides a real game.

During Week 1 of OTAs, the 49ers did not allow Garoppolo to participate in 11-on-11s. He could only participate in warmups and seven-on-seven drills, which are scrimmages without offensive linemen or defensive linemen.

Garoppolo didn’t have to face a pass rush. He merely dropped back and stood still for as long as he wanted before he found an open receiver and passed him the ball. Garoppolo may as well have been sitting in a rocking chair.

Quarterbacks rarely get to drop back and sit in one spot during games. They often have to move and reset their feet before passing. Will the 49ers allow Garoppolo to move during seven-on-sevens this week, or will they keep him in the rocking chair? He’ll have to move eventually.

