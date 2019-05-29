49ers return to practice field for Week 2 of OTAs

Week 1 of OTAs was a bust for the 49ers.

Running back Matt Breida partially tore his pectoral muscle lifting weights while competing for a starting job. Free safety Jimmie Ward broke his clavicle diving for a ball without pads while competing for a starting job. And rookie first-round pick Nick Bosa strained his hamstring while competing for a starting job. The 49ers rushed Bosa back onto the field after he missed the past eight months rehabbing a core muscle.

Instead of establishing their depth chart and preparing for the upcoming season, the 49ers mostly set themselves back.

Now, they have a chance to atone for their Week 1 mistakes. Here are five things to watch during Week 2 of OTAs, which started Tuesday. Wednesday’s practice will be open to the media.

1. The intensity of practice: The 49ers conducted Week 1 of OTAs as if it were training camp. They permitted live contact and held a one-on-one pass-rushing drill, in which offensive linemen took turns trying to block rushing defensive linemen.

The 49ers did not uphold the spirit of OTAs. According to the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, “Intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority.”

Live contact and pass rushing are not permitted during OTAs. Here’s the rule: “Contact work is prohibited in all workouts (e.g. “live” blocking, tackling, pass rushing, bump-and-run, etc.).

By being casual with this rule, the 49ers got two key players injured — Bosa and Ward. Bosa pulled his hamstring trying to accelerate past an offensive lineman, and Ward broke his clavicle diving to the ground just two days after he dangerously dove into a wide receiver to break up a pass.

The 49ers also risked getting fined. The first time a team violates OTA rules, the head coach receives a $100,000 fine, the front office receives a $250,000 fine and the team forfeits their upcoming week of OTAs. The second violation leads to a stiffer fine, plus the loss of a fourth-round pick in the next draft.

The 49ers would be wise to reduce the intensity of practice during Week 2.

2. The workloads for healthy players: Week 1 of OTAs was particularly strenuous, not just because the drills were aggressive, but also because a quarter of the roster wasn’t healthy enough to participate.

Last week, 20 players missed part or all of OTAs with an injury, leaving only 70 healthy players. Of those 70, five were kickers, punters or long-snappers, meaning the 49ers had just 65 healthy position players when they should have had 85.

Those 65 healthy players had to do the work of 85 men. Had to take extra reps and exert extra effort just so the team could have a full practice. All this extra work could lead to injuries for the some of the healthy players in Week 2 of OTAs.

Will the 49ers continue to push their 65 healthy players, or will the team give them a break?

3. The effectiveness of Adrian Colbert: Colbert is one player who will receive lots of work this week.

He currently is one of only two healthy free safeties on the 90-man roster. Ward is out eight to 12 weeks, and second-year free safety D.J. Reed is out until training camp while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.