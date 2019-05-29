A's fall to Angels as win streak halted

OAKLAND — Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels snapped Oakland’s longest winning streak in 13 years at 10 games with a 6-4 win Tuesday night.

The Angels went ahead in the top of the ninth when Tommy LaStella singled with two outs and Mike Trout walked. They advanced on a wild pitch by Joakim Soria.

The pitcher then thought he had struck out Ohtani on a pitch dropped by catcher Josh Phegley. Ohtani got the hit and when the inning ended Soria immediately went to home plate and yelled in the face of umpire James Hoye and was ejected.

A’s manager Bob Melvin then came out to speak with Hoye.

Ty Buttrey (3-2) recorded four outs for the win, then Hansel Robles finished for his sixth save.

LaStella hit an earlier two-run double after David Fletcher’s bases-loaded two-run single drove home two to give Los Angeles the lead in the second.

Liam Hendriks struck out four over two perfect innings, including striking out the side in order in the eighth, before Soria (1-4) entered and gave it up.

Matt Olson hit a tying two-run homer in the sixth for one of three longballs hit by Oakland for a second straight night. Marcus Semien homered on the first pitch leading off the bottom of the first off Angels opener Cam Bedrosian before Los Angeles answered immediately against Frankie Montas.

Ramon Laureano homered leading off the fifth. That extended his career-high and A’s season-best hitting streak to 11 games.

Wei-Chung Wang relieved Montas to start the fifth for his first major league appearance since Sept. 27, 2017, with the Brewers. He worked two scoreless innings.

The Angels used Bedrosian before turning the game over to Nick Tropeano, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to make his 2019 debut. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in five innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Oakland had a suspended game in the middle of its streak on May 19 at Detroit. The A’s are ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh and if they end up winning when it resumes Sept. 6, the winning streak will stand at 10 games. If the Tigers come back, this recent streak will officially be counted as a seven-gamer.

On base often

Stephen Piscotty singled in the fourth and has now reached base safely in 24 straight games, a new career high topping the 23 he set in 2018.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: RHP Jharel Cotton (Tommy John surgery) struck out three and didn’t allow a hit in two innings of a rehab outing with Class-A Stockton. ... Manager Bob Melvin is still waiting to hear from the training staff on when C Chris Herrmann (knee) will begin a rehab assignment.