Barber: Warriors facing a different challenge in Kawhi Leonard

TORONTO — The best player in basketball will take the court in the NBA Finals. It won’t be Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP, or even Kevin Durant, who will not play in Game 1 but may see action later in the series. It’s Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors’ steady and understated forward.

I realize that I may have to go underground in the Bay Area for a couple weeks after uttering this blasphemy, but I am convinced that when you consider all facets of the game, Leonard is the current gold standard. He can’t score as effortlessly as Durant or as creatively as Curry or as scarily as LeBron James. But none of those guys can play defense like Kawhi Leonard. And if you think Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s best player, well, you need to watch tape of the Eastern Conference finals, in which the Bucks’ young superstar was thoroughly outplayed by Toronto’s Mr. Boring.

The Kawhi-is-best argument is not an outlier among the NBA intelligentsia. Coaches love his game. Scouts love his game. Other players love his game. On ESPN on Tuesday, Clippers coach Doc Rivers called Leonard “the most like (Michael) Jordan that we’ve seen.”

So why doesn’t Leonard’s name have the same currency as Curry’s, or Durant’s, or LeBron’s, or Russell Westbrook’s or James Harden’s or even that of Antetokounmpo, who is only 24 and virtually impossible to spell?

One explanation is that Leonard’s greatness is largely defined in ways other than putting the ball in the basket. Before this season, he had a career scoring average of 16.3 points. That won’t get you nightly appearances on SportsCenter. It won’t convince 11-year-olds to yell “Kawhi!” as they launch low-percentage jumpers at recess.

“I’m not playing the game for that reason,” Leonard said Wednesday. “I’m playing to have fun and try to be the best player I can be. I’m happy with myself and what I have done in my career, and I’m just going to keep on from there. It’s not about me being famous or want to have more fame than those guys.”

Or I think that’s what he said. I feel asleep mid-answer.

Another reason for Leonard’s relative lack of celebrity is the way he came to stardom. Unlike all of the other players mentioned earlier in this column, other than Antetokounmpo, Leonard was not a top-10 draft pick. The Indiana Pacers took him at No. 15 in the 2011 draft (and immediately traded him to the Spurs), four spots after the Warriors selected Klay Thompson.

Leonard hadn’t gotten a lot of exposure at San Diego State, and he was only a part-time starter as a San Antonio rookie in 2011-12. He didn’t make an NBA All-Star team until his fifth season.

Really, though, it is Leonard’s style that allows him — forces him? — to blend in. Nothing about his game is flashy or particularly explosive (his dunk on Antetokounmpo in Game 6 of the East finals being a strong rebuttal to that claim). He simply has no true weakness, and he plays with the sort of anticipatory smarts that would fit right in with Warriors like Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

At the NBA Finals Media Day on Wednesday, I asked Green about the challenge of preparing for Leonard. I prefaced the question by suggesting that Leonard “doesn’t really dominate at one or two things but seems to be good at just about everything on the court.”