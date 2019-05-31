Women's pro bowling tour stops in Rohnert Park this weekend

Rohnert Park is a long way from Ukraine, but Dasha Kovalova is hoping to feel right at home here this weekend.

Kovalova, 24, is among five dozen professional women’s bowlers in town for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association’s Sonoma County Open, the fourth consecutive year the event has been held at Double Decker Lanes.

The Eastern European native is coming off her first career PWBA tour title — and her first major — last week at the 2019 United States Bowling Congress Queens in Kansas.

Kansas, not so coincidentally, is where Kovalova bowled in college as a member of the Wichita State University women’s team and the crowd got behind her in the Queens win. Kovalova, a four-time National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association All-American while at Wichita State, continues to live in the area.

Having never been to Sonoma County, Kovalova on Thursday said she doesn’t know what to expect of Double Decker and is simply hoping to continue bowling well this week.

“I’m trying not to dwell on it too much,” she said. “I am trying to concentrate on staying in the present and having the same work ethic as I have.”

The win put Kovalova atop the money list with $24,325 so far on this year’s tour through four tournaments. It runs through September.

In 2015, the PWBA returned to action after a 12-year hiatus and the following year it scheduled a stop in Rohnert Park.

It seems to have found a home, this year welcoming 63 of the world’s top professional female bowlers at the family-run bowling alley. The competitors come from all over the United States and 12 foreign countries.

Action starts at 9 a.m. Friday with the first of two eight-game qualifying rounds, the second following at 5 p.m. The field then will be cut to the top 32.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, another eight-game round begins, after which the top 12 will advance to the final round at 2 p.m. Those dozen compete in six games to cut the field to four.

The final four will compete in a stepladder final, which begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on BowlTV.

In a stepladder format, the lowest-ranked bowler faces the second-lowest ranked one-on-one. The winner of that match takes on the third-lowest ranked, the winner moving up the ladder. The top seed has to win only one match.

Shannon O’Keefe is eager to step onto the lanes at Double Decker.

The Shiloh, Illinois resident has won nine career PWBA titles, two of which have come in the Sonoma County Open. She’s currently second on the money list this year.

“Sonoma’s so great,” she said. “I said to my husband, next time we bring a new fur baby into our home, we’re going to name her Sonoma.”

Both Kovalova and O’Keefe said Double Decker has a reputation of having difficult and technical lanes.

“In Sonoma, not only does every lane seem like it’s different, every pair seems like it’s different, so (lane) 11 might hook more than lane 12. You can’t see that until you throw a bowling ball,” she said. “You have to trust your execution and trust what the ball is telling you to do.”

Both women said fans will be treated to good competition if they come out this weekend to watch.

“Some of the best women bowlers in the world are here,” O’Keefe said. “It’s not very often that you get to watch the best in the world compete in person, in any sport. Every person I’ve met has some sort of bowling story. But bowling at this level is so different; it’s eye-opening if you’ve never seen it before.”

