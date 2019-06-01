Raiders open arms to NFL's bad boys club

These still aren’t your father’s Oakland Raiders but with Tuesday’s signing of troubled offensive lineman Richie Incognito, they’re definitely inviting some nastiness and mouthiness from yesteryear.

Incognito, whose 12-year career has been draped in controversy on and off the field, joins the Raiders’ earlier additions of linebacker Vontaze Burfict and wide receiver Antonio Brown to create what some may call a trio of troublemakers in Oakland.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of them approach the disturbing deeds of other notorious bad boys to wear silver and black, such as Bill Romanowski, Lyle Alzado, George Atkinson, Jack Tatum and John Matuszak.

To be fair, the Raiders have addressed the troubled past with all three and are allowing Brown, Burfict and now Incognito to operate with a clean slate as the team hopes their talents supersede any drama.

However, as new general manager Mike Mayock said on Tuesday, “you can’t have all Boy Scouts” on your football team.

Just what are the Raiders getting themselves into with Incognito, Burfict and Brown all on the same team? Here’s a look at some of the baggage each will carry into Raiders training camp:

Richie Incognito

Voted the dirtiest player in the NFL according to a 2009 Sporting News poll, his “rap sheet” includes spitting on an opponent in college, bullying a teammate with the Dolphins and, just last year, threatening to shoot employees at a funeral home.

Aug. 20, 2018: The four-time Pro Bowl guard was arrested for an incident at a Scottsdale, Arizona funeral home before his father’s funeral.

Authorities said Incognito threatened to shoot the employees and was “punching caskets and throwing objects” after he told the staff he wanted his father’s head cut off for research purposes.

Aug. 7, 2018: Incognito went on Twitter to post a profanity-laced attack on Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, claiming the Minnesota coach lied about trying to sign him.

May 23, 2018: Was placed on an “involuntary psychiatric hold” after a meltdown in a Boca Raton, Florida fitness club.

Incognito allegedly threw a dumbbell and a tennis ball at another person in the gym. He told authorities he suspected he was being spied on by the National Security Agency.

Nov. 13, 2013: Incognito was suspended from the Dolphins for repeatedly bullying teammate Jonathan Martin and causing the former Stanford star emotional and psychological damage. He is later released by the Dolphins.

Dec. 13, 2009: Incognito was benched by the Rams after he drew two unsportsmanlike penalties for head-butting two Titans players. He was fined $50,000 by the NFL and waived by the Rams the next week. In his four years with the Rams, Incognito drew a team-leading 38 penalties, including seven unnecessary roughness penalties.

Oct. 17, 2008: He was fined $35,000 for three violations in a game against Washington, including “repeatedly berating an official.”

2002-2004: While at Nebraska, Incognito developed into an All-American but also began developing his reputation for getting into trouble.

He was accused of spitting on an opponent in his second collegiate game, and two weeks later he was ejected for starting a fight against Penn State.

The next spring, the Huskers suspended Incognito for a fight during practice and sent him for anger management treatment. In 2003, he was accused of spitting on two Michigan State players during the Alamo Bowl.