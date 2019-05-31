Warriors’ Kevin Durant won’t face Raptors in Game 2

TORONTO — The Raptors found some advantages in a 118-109 win against the world-champion Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. There is an obvious equalizer. But he won’t be utilized in Game 2.

“Kevin is not going to play Sunday,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. “I guess we have been sort of holding out hope, but I might as well just say it now. He’s not practicing today. We’ll have a practice (Saturday). But he’s still progressing. It’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday.”

Kevin, of course, is star player Kevin Durant, who pulled a calf muscle in a game against Houston on May 8 and has not suited up since.

Durant is here in Toronto. He went through an individual workout Friday, but didn’t do any live drills with teammates. Why, someone asked, did Durant make the long flight if he isn’t going to see action in the first two games?

“Because our training staff is here, and we need him with our training staff, and we also need our training staff for the rest of our players,” Kerr replied. “Kevin also wanted to be with the guys.”

Golden State forward Draymond Green acknowledged the last part of Kerr’s answer, noting that it’s natural for any player to separate himself from the team during the early stages of an injury. Lately, Green said, Durant has been more of a presence.

“All of a sudden he’s on the bus to shootaround or to practice,” Green said. “Once you start to get closer, you start to kind of move back into a normal schedule. You starting to see him, hear his voice more. You’re starting to hear him coming up with adjustments even before the game, giving his input. But that’s kind of just the natural build-up when you’re going through an injury.”

Leg-muscle strains are difficult to assess. There are varying levels of severity, and every player responds differently. In other words, no one — not Kerr, not the Warriors training staff, not Durant himself — knows when he will return to the court.

“It’s not like this is a sore ankle or his knee is sore, whatever, and you can play through it,” Kerr said. “This is a tricky one. If you re-injure the calf, then that’s it and then he’s done for the series. So when he’s ready to play, he’ll play. That’s our approach.”