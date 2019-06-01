Barber: Warriors need Kevin Durant against tall, fast Raptors

TORONTO — Some people like to bring cherished items from home to provide comfort and familiarity when they travel. Former A’s and Giants pitcher Barry Zito used to tote a special fuchsia pillowcase that his mother had told him would assist his brain waves. One woman famously attempted to board a United Airlines flight with an “emotional support peacock.” Others set the bar lower, with framed photos of the kids or a favored stuffed animal.

The Warriors? They brought Kevin Durant to Toronto.

Durant isn’t actually going to play against the Raptors in Toronto. Coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Friday, during Media Fun Time at Scotiabank Arena.

“Kevin is not going to play Sunday,” Kerr said. “Yeah. I guess we have been sort of holding out hope, but I might as well just say it now. He’s not practicing today. We’ll have a practice tomorrow. But he’s still progressing. It’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday.”

Meaning Games 1 and 2 will have passed, Durant-less, when the Warriors fly back to Oakland for the next couple of skirmishes. Asked why his 7-foot wonder made the long flight, Kerr said, “Because our training staff is here and we need him with our training staff, and we also need our training staff for the rest of our players. Kevin also wanted to be with the guys.”

Kerr’s reply was somewhere between 0 and 100 percent true. When you reach the late stages of the NBA playoffs, the authenticity of any statement must remain in doubt.

It’s quite possible that Durant did, indeed, simply want to share the camaraderie of the Finals with his Warriors teammates, and that team doctors determined a few hours on an airplane wouldn’t do any damage to his strained calf. But he didn’t travel to Portland, a much shorter flight, in the previous round. He stayed home with a member of the training staff while his mates dispatched the Trail Blazers.

This time Durant is, in effect, the Warriors’ emotional support peacock.

“Now you kind of see him around the team more,” Draymond Green said Friday. “All of a sudden he’s on the bus to shootaround or to practice. Once you start to get closer (to healing), you start to kind of move back into a normal schedule. You starting to see him, hear his voice more. You’re starting to hear him coming up with adjustments even before the game, giving his input.”

Durant won’t drop 35 points on the Raptors in Game 2. He probably won’t even sit on the Warriors bench during the game; that has not been his custom lately. But when teammates shuffle into the locker room at halftime, they can glance over and think, “Of course we got this. We have Kevin Freakin’ Durant. Look at how poised and confident he is as he gets his lower leg massaged.”

The problem is that the Warriors need more than emotional support right now. They need tall people who can run fast.

The Raptors simply outraced the Warriors on Thursday night. Game 1 was close to even when it came to 3-pointers (13-12, Toronto), free throws made (29-27, Golden State) and rebounds (38-36, Golden State). The difference was that the Warriors turned over the ball 16 times to the Raptors’ 10, and Toronto converted too many of those mistakes into points by getting down the court faster. The home team held an advantage of 24-17 in fast-break points, and the margin felt greater.