Nevius: How bad can it get for Giants?

The Giants are in a free fall. This is not a revelation, but it is worthwhile to keep pointing out.

Obviously, only the most wild-eyed optimist thought this team might be a contender. But this is so much worse than expected. It is one thing to be out of any whiff of the pennant race by Memorial Day, and quite another to be flirting with the dreaded Worst Record in Baseball.

It is a perfect storm of awfulness. It isn’t that they aren’t hitting; they don’t look capable of hitting. Only jolly, roly-poly Pablo Sandoval is close to .300 and erstwhile stalwarts like Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria struggle to crack .250.

Which puts pressure on shut-down pitching, which isn’t happening. Starters get in trouble early and can’t stay in the game, which sends Bruce Bochy to his bullpen. The relievers, the undeniable strength of the team, become over-taxed.

Which leads to poor outings, by pitchers who were supposed to be the trade bait if the season unraveled. At this point they are rooting for Derek Holland to find his groove — not for the team, but to boost his value.

And through it all, Bochy stands stoically on the top step of the dugout; another day in the farewell tour. If you are wondering, the final game is Sept. 29. That’s a lot of farewell.

We are now hearing boos at the ballpark. It’s understandable, but still shocking. You don’t hear boos in the friendly confines of The City’s favorite ballclub.

Have we really got another four months of this? Is there no hope on the horizon?

Nope. Not really.

The Giants have a big decision coming up at the end of this month. That will be the end of the suspension of CEO Larry Baer, after an embarrassing video of him yanking a cell phone away from his screaming wife with such force that he pulled her off a chair.

In some quarters, there has been the hope that Baer would walk back into the office and restore order. Maybe slow down the exhausting, Tilt-a-Whirl roster spinning by baseball operations chief/mad scientist Farhan Zaidi.

But I don’t think the Larry-saves-the-day scenario is going to happen. Baer, who has been attending mandated counseling classes, is tainted. I think the team realizes that the general public — in these #metoo times — sees the video as a defining moment.

He will likely come back to the team, but in a reduced role. I don’t see how he can be the face of the franchise again. And this is coming from someone who has always liked and appreciated Baer.

Which leaves — what?

Well, the future of the team falls into two categories, neither of which I totally agree with.

First, what they are not going to do.

They are not going to trade Brandon Crawford, Buster Posey or (probably) Brandon Belt. The nostalgia tour rolls on. With the mileage they have on them, the Giants think they should stand pat and get what they can from the old guard.

I guess that’s fine, but wow, is this a team that could use a dose of energy. They look listless and unhappy. Walk into the home clubhouse after a game, even a win, and there’s nobody there. It’s a ghost town. A few players reliably hang around to talk — Belt and Joe Panik — but everyone else punches the clock and leaves.