Barber: Steve Kerr's move at center will help define his Warriors legacy

TORONTO — People like to say that an NBA playoff series doesn’t begin until the home team loses.

I don’t know. It sure feels like the NBA Finals are off and running. The home team won Game 1, but that qualifies as news when the road team is the Golden State Warriors, the recurring league champions and, this year, possessors of five recent All-Stars.

And so we come to the best part of the season, the best part of this dynastic run — the best thing in basketball, really. We come to the moment when the Warriors are challenged by a playoff opponent.

You can count on one hand the times the Warriors have felt truly threatened in the postseason. It happened against the Grizzlies (I know, that seems fictitious) and the Cavaliers in 2015, Cleveland again in 2016 and the Rockets in both 2018 and 2019. And now the Raptors. I guess we have moved to a second hand.

I don’t root for the Warriors to lose, just as I don’t root for them to win, but I love to see them pushed. It makes the games more compelling, and that’s not all. A real test — and believe me, this is a real test — forces this celebrated team to respond and adapt, to demonstrate the depth of its resolve, in a way that hasn’t happened frequently enough since Steve Kerr took the coaching job.

Not to minimize the thousands of in-game adjustments that define any basketball contest, but let’s be honest. The Warriors can usually stick to a dog-eared script and produce a win. Series like this one force them into creative rewrites.

In all but one previous instance, the 2016 NBA Finals, Kerr and his staff have found a way to right the ship. Can they do it in 2019? Here’s a more specific question, one of many that Sunday’s Game 2 will help to answer: Can Kerr find a way to make the center position work to his advantage against Toronto?

It wasn’t an advantage in Game 1. The Raptors rotated two centers, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, as they normally do. The Warriors played three: Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell and DeMarcus Cousins. And over the course of the game, the Toronto post players held the edge over Golden State’s in points (25-14), rebounds (10-6) and blocked shots (2-0). The Warriors guys held a slim lead in assists (4-2).

The Raptors forwards, Kawhi Leonard and Pascal Siakam, are an absolute handful. If the Warriors are getting beat at the center position, too, it puts massive pressure on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to make up the difference.

So how will Kerr and his assistants adjust? They do have some options. Maybe too many. The Warriors’ strength at center is also their weakness: There is no clear pecking order here.

“I think it’s an advantage, because you can kind of throw some different things at them,” said forward Draymond Green, who might be spending time at the 5 position himself against a different, smaller opponent. “So one minute’s it’s a center out there flying around the court with speed, and another minute it’s a center out there who’s bigger and uses their size more. I think that is an advantage for us.”