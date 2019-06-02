Golf's US Open trophy to visit Santa Rosa

The U.S. Open trophy will be on display at a Santa Rosa car dealership Tuesday as part of a Bay Area tour ahead of the 2019 event later this month.

Golf fans can have their picture taken with the trophy from noon to 4 p.m. at Freeman Lexus, 2845 Corby Ave. in Santa Rosa. Lexus sponsors the annual major tournament.

Tuesday’s event will also include giveaways and a chance for members of the public to win ticket’s to this year’s U.S. Open, set for June 13-16 at Pebble Beach near Monterey.