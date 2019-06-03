Brazilian soccer star Neymar calls rape accusation a 'setup'

RIO DE JANEIRO — Soccer star Neymar has responded to a woman’s allegation he raped her in Paris by issuing social media posts meant to show the accuser sent friendly messages following the alleged attack, and police turned up at a training session on Sunday to investigate.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward arrived by helicopter in Teresopolis, Brazil, where he joined the national team in training for the Copa America tournament that starts June 14 in Brazil, but he made no comment to the news media.

Police agents from the Rio de Janeiro state cyber-crimes unit visited the training ground and the police communications department confirmed by email they would “investigate the supposed disclosure of a video on the part of Neymar.” But it gave no further details.

According to a police report obtained Saturday by the Associated Press, the Brazilian woman, who was not identified, told officers the incident took place May 15 at 8:20 p.m. at the Sofitel Paris Arc De Triomphe hotel. The woman went to police in Sao Paulo on Friday.

The woman told police she had exchanged Instagram messages with Neymar, was invited to Paris by one of his representatives and was booked into a hotel. There, she said, they “touched each other, but in a given moment Neymar became aggressive and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will.”

She said she did not file her complaint in Paris because she was shaken.

Neymar, 27, strongly denied the allegation.

“There was a relationship between a man and a woman between four walls. On the next day nothing happened,” the striker said. “I hope investigators read the messages and see what happened.”

He posted an Instagram video Saturday showing messages and photos he said he received from the woman in a move to bolster his assertion the encounter was consensual. The messages include at least one dated May 16, with no reference to the alleged assault.

Earlier, his father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos, told Brazil’s TV Band that his son had been blackmailed by her lawyer. Paris authorities said through spokesmen that they were unaware of any complaint.