Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson confront Drake after Warriors' Game 2 win

JON BECKER
MERCURY NEWS
June 3, 2019, 7:01AM

Just like the NBA Finals, we can now consider the Warriors’ running feud with Drake to be all even after Sunday night.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson dished out some trashtalk to the rapper in the hallway while waiting to congratulate their teammates following the Warriors’ 109-104 victory in Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake, who had rankled the Warriors with his courtside antics and social media zingers Thursday when his beloved Raptors beat Golden State in Game 1, was much more subdued in Toronto on Sunday.

“Weren’t talking tonight, were ya? With your bum a–,” Thompson yelled to Drake in some behind the scenes video captured by KRON-TV’s Jason Dumas.

For his part, Durant struck a condescending tone and referred to the Canadian-born superstar by his given name while trolling him.

“See ya in the Bay, Aubrey,” Durant told the man originally known as Aubrey Drake Graham.

Drake’s sideshow during the Raptors’ Game 1 victory included some of the best fan trolling of the season. From showing up wearing Stephen Curry’s dad’s jersey, to dancing the “Hotline Bling” toward Thompson to calling Draymond Green “trash” to his face, Drake was a constant irritant for the Warriors.

The best Drake had in store for a Game 2 encore was his custom-made hoodie shading the injured Durant’s absence in the NBA Finals. The picture of “Home Alone” star character Kevin McCallister was especially appreciated by a certain movie star.

Still, something tells us we’ve neither seen nor heard the last of the trolling from Drake or the Warriors.

