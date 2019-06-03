Maria Carrillo graduate Andrew Vaughn selected No. 3 overall in MLB Draft

Maria Carrillo High School graduate Andrew Vaughn made Sonoma County history Monday when the Chicago White Sox selected him as their first-round pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Vaughn, 21, a junior at the University of California and last year’s winner of the Golden Spikes award as the nation’s best amateur player, was chosen as the third player overall in the annual sweepstakes for future baseball stars.

Vaughn’s selection is the highest for an area baseball player – and likely makes him a very rich young man. Vaughn, a 6-foot, 214-pound first baseman, is eligible for a signing bonus of as much as $7.2 million.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, honestly,” he told MLB Network moments after the pick was announced. “I’m just blown away by it.”

The 2016 Press Democrat All-Empire Baseball Player of the Year, Vaughn was in Santa Rosa with family and friends Monday, without media present like other draftees.

Although North Bay has a rich history of baseball talent, Vaughn is only the second area player to be selected in the first round, joining Rancho Cotate grad Brandon Morrow, a pitcher who was selected fifth overall in 2006 by the Seattle Mariners, also out of Cal.

Vaughn, whose Cal Bears were eliminated from the NCAA tournament over the weekend, batted .381 with an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.260 while hitting 14 homers with 50 RBIs in his junior year for Cal.

The 2018 Pac-12 Player of the Year batted .402 with 23 home runs, 14 doubles and 63 RBIs during his junior year at Cal, when he won the Golden Spikes Award.

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman was selected by the Baltimore Orioles as the No. 1 overall pick, followed by Texas prep shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at No. 2 to the Kansas City Royals.

