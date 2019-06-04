Highlights of Sonoma County players selected in the MLB Draft over the years:

2019 — Andrew Vaughn, out of Maria Carrillo High School and a University of California junior, was made the third overall pick by the Chicago White Sox.

2017 — Jake Scheiner, who graduated from Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa JC before going to the University of Houston, was taken in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Phillies, 113th overall.

2012 — Catcher Chadd Krist of Petaluma, was chosen in the ninth round by the Chicago Cubs out of Cal.

2011 — Former Analy pitcher Nick Mutz was selected in the ninth round by the Los Angeles Angels out of Dakota State.

2010 — Robby Rowland was a third-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks after posting a 0.32 earned-run average his senior year at Cloverdale.

Scott Alexander was drafted in the 37th round out of Cardinal Newman, but did not sign. In 2010, he was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round after three seasons at Sonoma State.

2006 — After being drafted in the 40th round out of Rancho Cotate but not signing, pitcher Brandon Morrow was selected by the Seattle Mariners as the fifth overall pick after playing at Cal.

2004 — Sonoma Valley first baseman Tommy Everidge was drafted by the Oakland A's in the 10th round out of Sonoma State.

2002 — Casa Grande grad Joey Gomes went to the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in the eighth round out of Santa Clara.

2001 — Jonny Gomes, out of Santa Rosa JC and Casa Grande, was picked by Tampa Bay in the 10th round.

1999 — Outfielder Jason Lane, who played at El Molino High, Santa Rosa JC and then Southern California, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the sixth round.

1995 -- Pitcher Phil Lowery, originally drafted out of Casa Grande in the second round in 1995, was a sixth-round pick of the Florida Marlins out of Arizona State.

1985 — Pitcher John Wetteland, originally drafted out of Cardinal Newman in the 12th round, was selected by the Dodgers in the second round of the January Draft-Second Phase after playing at USC.